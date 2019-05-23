5/21-22 prep scoreboard

WIAA DIV. 2 EAU CLAIRE REGIS BOYS TENNIS SECTIONAL

#1 Singles

Medford’s Charlie Branstetter lost to La Crosse Logan’s Ben Fowler and did not place.

#3 singles

Medford’s Carson Kleist lost to Sauk Prairie’s Chris Leatherberry and Black River Falls’ Michael Roou and finished fourth.

#4 singles

Medford’s Logan Searles beat Sauk Prairie’s Sam Humbracht and Ashland’s Devin Sunie to win the sectional championship.

WIAA SOFTBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Div. 5

#2 Gilman 11, #7 Bruce 1

Next: Regional final, #3 Greenwood at #2 Gilman, Thursday at 5 p.m.

Div. 2

#5 Lakeland 6, #4 Medford 5.

WIAA DIV. 2 MEDFORD GOLF REGIONAL

Black River Golf Course

1. Lakeland, 315

2. Northwestern, 328

3. Rice Lake, 329

4. Hayward, 354

5. Spooner, 365

6. Ashland, 385

7. Medford, 389

8. Tomahawk, 401

9. Northland Pines, 425

Top 4 teams advanced to May 29 sectional along with Ashland’s Scott Gregor (85) and Reece Larson (85) and Spooner’s Jerad Burch (87) and Colton Avery (89).

Medford scores: Michael Dassow 92; Brady Tlusty 97; Kaleb Voight 98; Caleb Heckel 102; Jacob Clark 106.

BASEBALL

Stratford 10, Rib Lake 1

Next: Rib Lake at Greenwood, Thursday at 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 23 schedule

Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Mosinee track & field sectional, 3 p.m.

Rib Lake and Gilman at WIAA Div. 3 Cameron track & field sectional, 3:45 p.m.

WIAA Div. 5 softball regional final, #3 Greenwood at #2 Gilman, 5 p.m.

WIAA Div. 2 baseball regional, #8 Abbotsford-Colby at #1 Medford, 5 p.m.

WIAA Div. 5 baseball regional, #5 Thorp at #4 Gilman, 5 p.m.

GNC girls soccer tournament, round 3, #5 Medford at #6 Mosinee, 5 p.m.

Rib Lake baseball at Greenwood, 5 p.m.