Home / 5/2 sports scoreboard

5/2 sports scoreboard



Medford's Zach Homer fist bumps teammates prior to Tuesday's game against Green Bay East-West at Miller Park in Milwaukee. MATT FREY/THE STAR NEWS
Wed, 05/03/2017 - 10:14am mattf
Baseball: Medford falls to Green Bay East-West at Miller Park
May 3, 2017

Sports results for Tuesday, May 2.

BASEBALL

Green Bay East-West 12, Medford 5
Miller Park, Milwaukee

Prentice 3, Rib Lake 1

Gilman at Loyal, POSTPONED

SOFTBALL

Phillips 5, Medford 4

Prentice at Rib Lake, POSTPONED

Loyal at Gilman, POSTPONED

GIRLS SOCCER

Mosinee 1, Medford 0

BOYS TENNIS

Antigo 6, Medford 1

Medford 7, Phillips 0

TRACK AND FIELD

Gilman Home Invite

Boys team results: 1. Spencer, 149.5 points; 2. Loyal, 137.5; 3. Cornell/Lake Holcombe, 113; 4. Cadott, 79.5; 5. Ladysmith, 67; 6. Owen-Withee, 47; 7. Gilman, 38; 8. Bruce, 22.5; 9. Colby, 21; 10. Greenwood, 17.

Girls team results: 1. Colby, 147.33 points; 2. Spencer, 134; 3. Ladysmith, 77.16; 4. Cadott, 75.5; 5. Loyal, 67; 6. Cornell/Lake Holcombe, 53.5; 8. Owen-Withee, 36.5; 9. Gilman, 19.

For expanded coverage of Tuesday's sports, pick up the May 4 edition of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here