5/2 sports scoreboard
Sports results for Tuesday, May 2.
BASEBALL
Green Bay East-West 12, Medford 5
Miller Park, Milwaukee
Prentice 3, Rib Lake 1
Gilman at Loyal, POSTPONED
SOFTBALL
Phillips 5, Medford 4
Prentice at Rib Lake, POSTPONED
Loyal at Gilman, POSTPONED
GIRLS SOCCER
Mosinee 1, Medford 0
BOYS TENNIS
Antigo 6, Medford 1
Medford 7, Phillips 0
TRACK AND FIELD
Gilman Home Invite
Boys team results: 1. Spencer, 149.5 points; 2. Loyal, 137.5; 3. Cornell/Lake Holcombe, 113; 4. Cadott, 79.5; 5. Ladysmith, 67; 6. Owen-Withee, 47; 7. Gilman, 38; 8. Bruce, 22.5; 9. Colby, 21; 10. Greenwood, 17.
Girls team results: 1. Colby, 147.33 points; 2. Spencer, 134; 3. Ladysmith, 77.16; 4. Cadott, 75.5; 5. Loyal, 67; 6. Cornell/Lake Holcombe, 53.5; 8. Owen-Withee, 36.5; 9. Gilman, 19.