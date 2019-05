5/2 prep scoreboard

TRACK & FIELD

Rib Lake Northwoods Quad

Combined team scores

1. Chequamegon, 189

2. Rib Lake, 113

3. Phillips, 96

4. Prentice, 75

Next: Rib Lake at Edgar’s Doc Schultz Invitational, Monday at 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Gilman 6, Colby-Abbotsford 5

Next: Gilman at Greenwood, DH, Friday at 4 p.m.

Phillips 14, Rib Lake 8

Next: Flambeau at Rib Lake, Friday at 4:45 p.m.

BASEBALL

Medford 10, Northland Pines 0

Medford 10, Northland Pines 1

Next: Antigo at Medford, DH, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Rib Lake at Phillips, no report

Next: Athens at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.

GNC GOLF

Meet #3 at Mosinee

1. Lakeland, 313

2. Mosinee, 352

3. Antigo, 356

4. Rhinelander, 378

5. Medford, 379

6. Tomahawk, 393

7. Northland Pines 422

Medford’s Michael Dassow finishes 10th individually (89).

Next: GNC #4 at Lakeland (Timber Ridge), Tuesday at 3 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Medford 5, Stevens Point Pacelli 2

Next: Medford at Antigo, Friday at 3:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Medford 4, Newman Catholic 0

Next: Medford at Altoona, Monday at 5 p.m.