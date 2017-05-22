Home / 5/19 sports scoreboard

5/19 sports scoreboard



Members of the Medford golf team, Dain Strick (top row, from left), Spenser Scholl, Ryan Perrin, head coach Dave Vaara, Payton Nelson, Brady Tlusty (front row, on left) and Sawyer Scholl celebrate the team's 2017 GNC team championships. MATT FREY/THE STAR NEWS
Mon, 05/22/2017 - 10:12am mattf
Golf: Medford clinches 2nd straight GNC title
May 22, 2017

Sports results for Friday, May 19.

GOLF

GNC Meet #7, Black River Golf Course, Medford

Team scores: 1. Medford, 326 strokes; T2. Lakeland, 330; T2. Mosinee, 30; 4. Tomahawk, 351; 5. Antigo, 368; 6. Rhinelander, 374; 7. Northland Pines, 378.

Medford won its fifth straight meet on Friday and clinched its second straight Great Northern Conference title in the process.

Spenser Scholl shot a 5-over 75 and Ryan Perrin carded an 84 to lead the Raiders. Scholl was named conference Player of the Year for the second time while Perrin was named first-team All-GNC.

SOFTBALL

Gilman 19, Loyal 6

Loyal 8, Gilman 7

Medford 11, Northland Pines 3

Medford 4, Lakeland 2

BASEBALL

Gilman 2, Spencer 1

Lakeland 6, Medford 2

Rib Lake at Abbotsford

GIRLS SOCCER

Northland Pines 8, Medford 0

 

For expanded coverage of Friday's sports, pick up the May 25 edition of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here