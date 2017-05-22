5/19 sports scoreboard

Sports results for Friday, May 19.

GOLF

GNC Meet #7, Black River Golf Course, Medford

Team scores: 1. Medford, 326 strokes; T2. Lakeland, 330; T2. Mosinee, 30; 4. Tomahawk, 351; 5. Antigo, 368; 6. Rhinelander, 374; 7. Northland Pines, 378.

Medford won its fifth straight meet on Friday and clinched its second straight Great Northern Conference title in the process.

Spenser Scholl shot a 5-over 75 and Ryan Perrin carded an 84 to lead the Raiders. Scholl was named conference Player of the Year for the second time while Perrin was named first-team All-GNC.

SOFTBALL

Gilman 19, Loyal 6

Loyal 8, Gilman 7

Medford 11, Northland Pines 3

Medford 4, Lakeland 2

BASEBALL

Gilman 2, Spencer 1

Lakeland 6, Medford 2

Rib Lake at Abbotsford

GIRLS SOCCER

Northland Pines 8, Medford 0