5/19 sports scoreboard
Sports results for Friday, May 19.
GOLF
GNC Meet #7, Black River Golf Course, Medford
Team scores: 1. Medford, 326 strokes; T2. Lakeland, 330; T2. Mosinee, 30; 4. Tomahawk, 351; 5. Antigo, 368; 6. Rhinelander, 374; 7. Northland Pines, 378.
Medford won its fifth straight meet on Friday and clinched its second straight Great Northern Conference title in the process.
Spenser Scholl shot a 5-over 75 and Ryan Perrin carded an 84 to lead the Raiders. Scholl was named conference Player of the Year for the second time while Perrin was named first-team All-GNC.
SOFTBALL
Gilman 19, Loyal 6
Loyal 8, Gilman 7
Medford 11, Northland Pines 3
Medford 4, Lakeland 2
BASEBALL
Gilman 2, Spencer 1
Lakeland 6, Medford 2
Rib Lake at Abbotsford
GIRLS SOCCER
Northland Pines 8, Medford 0