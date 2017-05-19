Home / 5/18 sports scoreboard

Medford's Katy Branstetter clears a ball in the penalty area during Thursday's GNC soccer game against Ashland. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSMedford keeper Sarah Thums turns the shot of Ashland's Kylie Rackouski wide of the net before a hard collision during Thursday's GNC soccer game. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
Fri, 05/19/2017 - 8:33am mattf
Soccer: Ashland blanks Medford 6-0
May 19, 2017

Sports results for Thursday, May 18.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ashland 6, Medford 0

BASEBALL

Greenwood 5, Gilman 2

SOFTBALL

Greenwood 12, Gilman 2

Greenwood 13, Gilman 3

BOYS TENNIS

Baldwin-Woodville 7, Medford 0

TRACK AND FIELD

Eastern Cloverbelt Conference Championships, Gilman

Boys team results: 1. Spencer, 197 points; 2. Loyal, 162; 3. Neilsville/Granton, 117; 4. Columbus Catholic, 55; 5. Owen-Withee, 53; 6. Gilman, 47; 7. Colby, 40; 8. Greenwood, 11.

Girls team results: 1. Neillsville/Granton, 176 points; 2. Colby, 160 points; 3. Loyal, 88.5; 4. Spencer, 88; 5. Greenwood, 62; 6. Columbus Catholic, 48; 7. Owen-Withee, 36.5; 8. Gilman, 21.

 

For expanded coverage of Thursday's sports, pick up the May 25 edition of The Star News.

