5/18 sports scoreboard
Sports results for Thursday, May 18.
GIRLS SOCCER
Ashland 6, Medford 0
BASEBALL
Greenwood 5, Gilman 2
SOFTBALL
Greenwood 12, Gilman 2
Greenwood 13, Gilman 3
BOYS TENNIS
Baldwin-Woodville 7, Medford 0
TRACK AND FIELD
Eastern Cloverbelt Conference Championships, Gilman
Boys team results: 1. Spencer, 197 points; 2. Loyal, 162; 3. Neilsville/Granton, 117; 4. Columbus Catholic, 55; 5. Owen-Withee, 53; 6. Gilman, 47; 7. Colby, 40; 8. Greenwood, 11.
Girls team results: 1. Neillsville/Granton, 176 points; 2. Colby, 160 points; 3. Loyal, 88.5; 4. Spencer, 88; 5. Greenwood, 62; 6. Columbus Catholic, 48; 7. Owen-Withee, 36.5; 8. Gilman, 21.