5/18 prep scoreboard
GNC TENNIS TOURNAMENT
at Antigo
1. Rhinelander, 38
2. S.P. Pacelli, 23
3. Medford, 21
4. Lakeland, 14
5. Antigo, 9
Final standings: 1. Rhinelander, 134; 2. Medford and S.P. Pacelli, 81; 4. Lakeland, 64; 5. Antigo, 25.
Medford’s All-GNC 2nd team: Alec Shear, 1S; Sterling Reilly, 3S; Armin Kliewe/Logan Searles, 2D.
Medford’s All-GNC Hon. Mention: Charlie Branstetter, 2S; Carson Kleist, 4S; Riley Kleist/Zach Kawa, 3D.
Medford’s Jake Bucki voted GNC Coach of the Year.
Next: WIAA Div. 2 Eau Claire Regis subsectional, Tuesday at 9 a.m.
GNC GOLF
Meet #7 at Tomahawk (Inshalla CC)
1. Lakeland, 305
2. Medford, 337
3. Mosinee, 340
4. Rhinelander, 343
5. Antigo, 358
6. Tomahawk, 390
7. Northland Pines, 419
Final standings: 1. Lakeland, 49; 2. Medford, 40.5; 3. Mosinee, 31.5; 4. Antigo, 29; 5. Rhinelander, 25; 6. Tomahawk, 13; 7. Northland Pines, 8.
Medford’s All-GNC 2nd team: Ryan Perrin, 28.5; Dain Strick, 13. (Strick wins playoff over Mosinee’s Stanford Swid for last 2nd team spot).
Medford’s All-GNC Hon. Mention: Payton Nelson, 12; Tyler Kadlecek, 5.5.
Next: WIAA Div. 2 Mosinee regional (Indianhead), Tuesday at 9 a.m.
BASEBALL
Spencer 8, Gilman 6
Gilman finishes 7-1 in the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference, first place
Next: Stanley-Boyd at Gilman, Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Ashland 11, Medford 3
Next: Medford at Rib Lake, Monday at 4 p.m.
Rib Lake 12, Newman Catholic 1
Next: Medford at Rib Lake, Monday at 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Medford 3, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 0
Next: Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia at Medford, Monday at 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Spencer 4, Gilman 3
Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional semifinal, #11 Rib Lake/#6 Loyal winner at #3 Gilman, Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Marshfield 16, Medford 1
Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional semifinal, #5 Antigo at #4 Medford, Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Newman Catholic 8, Rib Lake 0
Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional, #11 Rib Lake at #6 Loyal, Tuesday at 5 p.m.