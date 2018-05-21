5/18 prep scoreboard

GNC TENNIS TOURNAMENT

at Antigo

1. Rhinelander, 38

2. S.P. Pacelli, 23

3. Medford, 21

4. Lakeland, 14

5. Antigo, 9

Final standings: 1. Rhinelander, 134; 2. Medford and S.P. Pacelli, 81; 4. Lakeland, 64; 5. Antigo, 25.

Medford’s All-GNC 2nd team: Alec Shear, 1S; Sterling Reilly, 3S; Armin Kliewe/Logan Searles, 2D.

Medford’s All-GNC Hon. Mention: Charlie Branstetter, 2S; Carson Kleist, 4S; Riley Kleist/Zach Kawa, 3D.

Medford’s Jake Bucki voted GNC Coach of the Year.

Next: WIAA Div. 2 Eau Claire Regis subsectional, Tuesday at 9 a.m.

GNC GOLF

Meet #7 at Tomahawk (Inshalla CC)

1. Lakeland, 305

2. Medford, 337

3. Mosinee, 340

4. Rhinelander, 343

5. Antigo, 358

6. Tomahawk, 390

7. Northland Pines, 419

Final standings: 1. Lakeland, 49; 2. Medford, 40.5; 3. Mosinee, 31.5; 4. Antigo, 29; 5. Rhinelander, 25; 6. Tomahawk, 13; 7. Northland Pines, 8.

Medford’s All-GNC 2nd team: Ryan Perrin, 28.5; Dain Strick, 13. (Strick wins playoff over Mosinee’s Stanford Swid for last 2nd team spot).

Medford’s All-GNC Hon. Mention: Payton Nelson, 12; Tyler Kadlecek, 5.5.

Next: WIAA Div. 2 Mosinee regional (Indianhead), Tuesday at 9 a.m.

BASEBALL

Spencer 8, Gilman 6

Gilman finishes 7-1 in the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference, first place

Next: Stanley-Boyd at Gilman, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Ashland 11, Medford 3

Next: Medford at Rib Lake, Monday at 4 p.m.

Rib Lake 12, Newman Catholic 1

Next: Medford at Rib Lake, Monday at 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Medford 3, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 0

Next: Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia at Medford, Monday at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Spencer 4, Gilman 3

Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional semifinal, #11 Rib Lake/#6 Loyal winner at #3 Gilman, Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Marshfield 16, Medford 1

Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional semifinal, #5 Antigo at #4 Medford, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Newman Catholic 8, Rib Lake 0

Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional, #11 Rib Lake at #6 Loyal, Tuesday at 5 p.m.