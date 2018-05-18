5/17 prep scoreboard
BASEBALL
Gilman 8, Greenwood 6
Gilman clinches undisputed Eastern Cloverbelt Conference championship.
School’s first Cloverbelt championship since 1993.
Next: Gilman at Spencer, Friday at 5 p.m.
Rib Lake 12, Prentice 11
Next: Rib Lake at Newman Catholic (Brockmeyer Park), 4:45 p.m.
Lakeland 6, Medford 4
Lakeland 16, Medford 11
Next: Ashland at Medford, Friday at 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Lakeland 10, Medford 9
Medford 13, Lakeland 0
Hailee Clausnitzer 5-inning no-hitter in game 2
Next: Medford at Marshfield, Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Gilman 7, Greenwood 5
Next: Gilman at Spencer, 5 p.m.
Rib Lake 6, Prentice 5
Next: Rib Lake at Newman Catholic, Friday at 4:45 p.m.
GOLF
GNC Meet #6 at Northland Pines (Eagle River GC)
1. Lakeland, 316
2. Medford, 343
3. Rhinelander, 348
4. Mosinee, 363
5. Antigo, 367
6. Tomahawk, 390
7. Northland Pines, 407
Lakeland clinches GNC championship and Medford clinches 2nd place.
Next: GNC Meet #7 at Tomahawk (Inshalla CC), Friday at 3 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Ashland 8, Medford 0
Next: Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at Medford, Friday at 5 p.m.
GNC JV TRACK & FIELD AT MEDFORD
Girls
1. Wausau West, 246
2. Mosinee, 83
3. Medford, 78.5
4. Tomahawk, 43
5. Antigo, 38.5
6. Stratford, 31
7. Lakeland, 25
8. Rhinelander, 17
9. Northland Pines, 16
Boys
1. Wausau West, 208.5
2. Lakeland, 129
3. Mosinee, 114
4. Medford, 83
5. Northland Pines, 55.5
6. Rhinelander, 38
7. Tomahawk, 16
8. Antigo, 15
9. Stratford, 10
Next: Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Mosinee regional, Monday at 4:15 p.m.