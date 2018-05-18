5/17 prep scoreboard

BASEBALL

Gilman 8, Greenwood 6

Gilman clinches undisputed Eastern Cloverbelt Conference championship.

School’s first Cloverbelt championship since 1993.

Next: Gilman at Spencer, Friday at 5 p.m.

Rib Lake 12, Prentice 11

Next: Rib Lake at Newman Catholic (Brockmeyer Park), 4:45 p.m.

Lakeland 6, Medford 4

Lakeland 16, Medford 11

Next: Ashland at Medford, Friday at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Lakeland 10, Medford 9

Medford 13, Lakeland 0

Hailee Clausnitzer 5-inning no-hitter in game 2

Next: Medford at Marshfield, Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Gilman 7, Greenwood 5

Next: Gilman at Spencer, 5 p.m.

Rib Lake 6, Prentice 5

Next: Rib Lake at Newman Catholic, Friday at 4:45 p.m.

GOLF

GNC Meet #6 at Northland Pines (Eagle River GC)

1. Lakeland, 316

2. Medford, 343

3. Rhinelander, 348

4. Mosinee, 363

5. Antigo, 367

6. Tomahawk, 390

7. Northland Pines, 407

Lakeland clinches GNC championship and Medford clinches 2nd place.

Next: GNC Meet #7 at Tomahawk (Inshalla CC), Friday at 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ashland 8, Medford 0

Next: Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at Medford, Friday at 5 p.m.

GNC JV TRACK & FIELD AT MEDFORD

Girls

1. Wausau West, 246

2. Mosinee, 83

3. Medford, 78.5

4. Tomahawk, 43

5. Antigo, 38.5

6. Stratford, 31

7. Lakeland, 25

8. Rhinelander, 17

9. Northland Pines, 16

Boys

1. Wausau West, 208.5

2. Lakeland, 129

3. Mosinee, 114

4. Medford, 83

5. Northland Pines, 55.5

6. Rhinelander, 38

7. Tomahawk, 16

8. Antigo, 15

9. Stratford, 10

Next: Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Mosinee regional, Monday at 4:15 p.m.