5/17-18 prep scoreboard

BASEBALL

Gilman 11, Spencer 3

Gilman improves to 8-5 in the Eastern Cloverbelt and joins a four-way tie for second place with one game to play.

Next: Gilman at Columbus Catholic, Monday at 6 p.m.

Abbotsford-Colby 4, Rib Lake 2

Redmen finish Marawood North play at 7-3

Next: Rib Lake at Medford, Monday at 5 p.m. Brain Cancer Awareness Night at the Ballpark.

GIRLS SOCCER

W.R. Assumption 2, Medford 0

Next: Medford at Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia, Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Medford draws #2 seed in WIAA Div. 3 sectional half-bracket. Will host #7 Waupaca in regional semifinal on May 30.

BOYS TENNIS

Friday Wausau West Invite

Wausau West 5, Medford 2

Wausau East 6, Medford 1

Eau Claire North 4, Medford 3

Saturday

Medford 4, Altoona 3

Next: WIAA Div. 2 Baldwin-Woodville sub sectional, Monday at 9 a.m. Flight one semifinalists and finalists in all other flights advance to Wednesday’s WIAA Div. 2 Regis sectional.