5/16 sports scoreboard

Sports results for Tuesday, May 17.

TRACK & FIELD

Great Northern Conference championships, Mosinee

Boys team results: 1. Lakeland, 209.5 points; 2. Medford, 178; 3. Northland Pines, 98.5; 4. Antigo. 88; 5. Mosinee, 61.5; 6. Rhinelander, 31; 7. Tomahawk, 27.5.

Girls team results: 1. Lakeland, 178 points; 2. Medford, 158; 3. Northland Pines, 98; 4. Antigo, 94; 5. Mosinee, 88; 6. Tomahawk, 44; 7. Rhinelander, 38.

Eastern Cloverbelt Conference championships, Gilman

Severe weather forced the meet to be halted at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Competition will resume at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Gilman.

BASEBALL

Gilman 5, Columbus Catholic 4

Medford 5, Tomahawk 3

Athens 11, Rib Lake 4

SOFTBALL

Gilman 14, Columbus Catholic 2

Medford 8, Tomahawk 7 (DH #1)

Medford at Tomahawk (DH #2)

The second game of Tuesday's doubleheader was suspended with Tomahawk leading 4-0 through two innings. It will be resumed on May 22.

Prentice 15, Rib Lake 4

GOLF

GNC Meet #6, Timber Ridge Golf Club, Minocqua

Team results: 1. Medford, 326 strokes; 2. Lakeland, 333; 3. Rhinelander, 339; 4. Antigo, 350; 5. Mosinee, 357; 6. Tomahawk, 364; 7. Northland Pines, 378.

BOYS TENNIS

Medford 4, Newman Catholic 3

GIRLS SOCCER

Lakeland 5, Medford 1