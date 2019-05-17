5/16 prep scoreboard

BASEBALL

Medford 5, Lakeland 3

Medford (10-2, 17-8) wins first outright Great Northern Conference championship.

Cade Alexander 6.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 5 K, 4 BB, 2-3 at the plate

Nick Retterath 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs

Next: Rib Lake at Medford, Monday at 5 p.m.

Gilman 10, Loyal 0

Dallas Skabroud (7 Ks) throws team’s second straight five-inning no-hitter. One Greyhound reached on an error.

Next: Gilman at Spencer, Friday at 5 p.m.

Wed. score

Gilman 12, Owen-Withee 0

Ethan Grunseth (5 K, 2 BB) throws the no-hitter.

Kade Kroeplin 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs.

Rib Lake 9, Abbotsford-Colby 4

Levi Ewan 3-4, 2 R, 3 RBIs.

Next: Rib Lake at Abbotsford-Colby, Friday at 4:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Gilman 8, Colby-Abbotsford 2

Gilman (12-2, 17-4) wins first outright Eastern Cloverbelt Conference championship.

Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional semifinal, #7 Bruce at #2 Gilman, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Altoona 9, Medford 4

Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional semifinal, #5 Lakeland at #4 Medford, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

WIAA DIV. 5 SOFTBALL REGIONAL

#9 Prentice 13, #8 Rib Lake 3.

Rib Lake’s season ends at 3-11.

GNC GOLF #7 at NORTHLAND PINES

1. Lakeland, 319

2. Antigo, 360

3. Rhinelander, 363

4. Mosinee, 364

5. Medford, 380

6. Tomahawk, 388

7. Northland Pines, 416

Final team standings: 1. Lakeland, 49; 2. Mosinee, 38; 3. Antigo, 34.5; 4. Rhinelander, 32; 5. Medford, 18.5; 6. Tomahawk, 16; 7. Northland Pines 8.

Next: WIAA Div. 2 Medford regional (Black River Golf Course), Tuesday at 9 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Medford 7, Lakeland 0

Medford 5, D.C. Everest 2

Next: Medford vs. Wausau West, Wausau East and Eau Claire North at Wausau West Invitational, Friday at 10 a.m.; Medford at Altoona, Saturday at 9 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

GNC tournament, round two

#5 Medford 3, #7 Newman Catholic 0

Next: Medford at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, Friday at 7 p.m.

GNC JV TRACK & FIELD MEET

No team scores

Medford's individual winners were Dimas Moreno (boys 100 dash); Karina Herrada (girls 400); Julian Stark (boys 400); Alicia Kawa (girls 800); Medford girls 1,600 relay (Ryley Koski, Maddy Williams, Tyra Wicke, Anya Apfelbeck).