5/14-15 prep scoreboard

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Girls

1. Medford, 188

2. Mosinee, 161

3. Lakeland, 101

4. Tomahawk, 80

5. Antigo, 62

6. Northland Pines, 57

7. Rhinelander, 42

Medford champions: Franny Seidel (3,200 run); Morgan Brandner (100 HH); 800 relay (Marissa Fronk, Karli Higgins, Sophie Brost, Megan Graff); 3,200 relay (Seidel, Alicia Kawa, Alexis Fleegel, Katie Phillips); Leah Leonard (discus); Sami Stolp (triple jump).

Seidel was named Female Track Athlete of the Year.

Boys

1. Rhinelander, 142

2. Medford, 125

3. Northland Pines, 111.5

4. Lakeland, 105.5

5. Mosinee, 99

6. Tomahawk, 68

7. Antigo, 40

Medford champions: Derek Rudolph (3,200 run); 3,200 relay (Rudolph, Carson Church, Sutton Fronk, Josh Fredrikson).

Zech Lewandowski, wheelchair champion in 100 dash, 400 dash and shut put.

Next: Great Northern Conference JV meet at Medford, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

EASTERN CLOVERBELT CONFERENCE TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Girls

1. Neillsville, 169

2. Colby, 165

3. Spencer, 124.5

4. Loyal, 81

5. Gilman, 69

6. Columbus Catholic, 45

7. Owen-Withee, 18.5

8. Greenwood, 10

Gilman champions: Evelyn Fryza (discus); 3,200 relay (Sophia Drier, Lydia Syryczuk, Ava Gunderson, Aubrey Syryczuk).

Boys

1. Loyal, 166

2. Neillsville, 163

3. Colby, 100

4. Spencer, 81

5. Gilman, 70.5

6. Greenwood, 49

7. Owen-Withee, 47.5

8. Columbus Catholic, 0

Gilman champions: 800 relay (Dayne Tallier, Blake Wisocky, Connor Mravik, Trevor Schmitt); 1,600 relay (Torgor Crick, Dayne Tallier, Blake Wisocky, Trevor Schmitt).

Next: WIAA Div. 3 Gilman regional, Monday, May 20. Field events start at 3:45 p.m. Track events start at 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Gilman 7, Neillsville 1

Pirates clinch at least a share of Eastern Cloverbelt championship

Next: Gilman at Colby-Abbotsford, Thursday at 5 p.m.

Antigo 2, Medford 1 (Tues.)

Mosinee 12, Medford 0 (Wed.)

Next: Medford at Altoona, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Waunakee 11, Medford 1

Game played at Miller Park in Milwaukee

Next: Medford at Lakeland, Thursday at 5 p.m.

Neillsville 8, Gilman 7 (9 inn.) (Tues.)

Gilman 12, Owen-Withee 0 (Wed.)

Next: Loyal at Gilman, Thursday at 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

GNC tournament, round one

#5 Medford 8, #8 Antigo 0

Next: GNC tournament, round two, #5 Medford at #7 Newman Catholic, Thursday at 5 p.m.

GNC GOLF #6

Bass Lake Country Club, Antigo

1. Lakeland, 303

2. Mosinee, 336

3. Rhinelander, 363

4. Antigo, 365

5. Tomahawk, 370

6. Northland Pines, 391

7. Medford, 395

Next: GNC meet #7 at Northland Pines (Eagle River GC), Thursday at 3 p.m.