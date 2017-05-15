5/13 sports scoreboard
Sports results for Saturday, May 13.
BASEBALL
Medford 8, Madison East 7
Medford 12, Adams-Friendship 7
SOFTBALL
Medford 16, Glenwood City 1
Gilman-Thorp Slamfest
Stratford 11, Medford 7
Gilman-Thorp Slamfest
Shell Lake 11, Gilman 0
Gilman-Thorp Slamfest
Marathon 9, Gilman 0
Gilman-Thorp Slamfest
BOYS TENNIS
Great Northern Conference meet, Rhinelander
Team results: 1. Rhinelander, 140 points; 2. Antigo, 117; 3. Medford, 69; 4. Lakeland, 57; 5. Phillips, 2.
GOLF
Medford: 1st out of 19 teams at Stanley-Boyd Invite, Whispering Pines Golf Course
------
Sports results for Friday, May 12.
BASEBALL
Rib Lake 15, Abbotsford 10
Gilman 13, Owen-Withee 3
SOFTBALL
Flambeau 19, Rib Lake 12 (nc)
Gilman 14, Owen-Withee 2
GOLF
Medford: 1st out of 7 teams at GNC Meet #5, Northwoods Golf Course, Rhinelander
TRACK AND FIELD
Heather Johnson Invitational, Wisconsin Dells
Boys team results (top 5): 1. Marshfield, 121 points; 2. Medford, 108.5; 3. DeForest, 95.25; 4. Ripon, 90; 5. Reedsburg.
Girls team results (top 5): 1. Marshfield, 119.5 points; 2. Wisconsin Dells, 97; 3. DeForest, 88; 4. Medford, 87; 5. Mauson, 79.