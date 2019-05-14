5/13 prep scoreboard

MARAWOOD NORTH TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Boys

1. Abbotsford, 153

2. Athens, 138

3. Rib Lake, 100

4. Chequamegon, 80

5. Prentice, 53

6. Phillips, 28

Rib Lake’s Dilan Schneider wins shot put (44-3.25) and discus (133-3). Steven Petkau wins triple jump (41-6). 400-meter (John Henry Hopkins, Ashton Keiser, Isaiah Nelson, Daniel Lennartz) and 1,600-meter (Chase Swan, Connor Czysz, Ashton Keiser and Tyler Balgord) relay teams win championships.

Girls

1. Chequamegon, 149

2. Abbotsford, 133

3. Athens, 105

4. Phillips, 74

5. Rib Lake, 43

6. Prentice, 42

Next: WIAA Div. 3 Gilman regional, May 20 at 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Gilman 19, Columbus Catholic 4

Gilman improves to 10-2 ECC, 15-4 overall.

Next: Gilman at Neillsville, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Antigo 14, Medford 2

Next: Medford at Antigo, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Rib Lake 10, Butternut-Mercer 9

Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional, #9 Prentice at #8 Rib Lake, Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

Tuesday, May 14 schedule

Medford baseball vs. Waunakee at Miller Park in Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

GNC Golf Meet #6 at Antigo, 3 p.m.

GNC Track & Field Championships at Lakeland, 4 p.m.

Eastern Cloverbelt Conference Track & Field Championships at Gilman, 4:15 p.m.

Gilman softball and baseball at Neillsville, 5 p.m.

Medford softball at Antigo, 5 p.m.

GNC girls soccer tournament, round 1, #8 Antigo at #5 Medford, 6 p.m.