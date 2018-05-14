5/11 & 12 prep scoreboard

SATURDAY, MAY 12

BASEBALL

Medford wins Adams-Friendship tournament

Medford 10, East Troy 3

Medford 4, Adams-Friendship 3 (11 inn.)

Next: Tomahawk at Medford DH, Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

GOLF

Stanley-Boyd Invitational (Whispering Pines)

1. Eleva-Strum, 335

2. Medford, 342

3. Osseo-Fairchild, 352

4. Onalaska, 358

5. Durand, 366

6. Mondovi, 368

7. Neillsville-Loyal, 380

8. Marathon, 386

9. Holmen, 416

10. Stanley-Boyd, 421

11. Cadott, 426

11. Columbus Catholic-Spencer, 426

13. Ladysmith, 455

14. Altoona, 465

Fall Creek, Thorp and Colby, inc.

Medford’s Ryan Perrin 4th (77). Dain Strick 8th (83).

SOFTBALL

Gilman-Thorp Slamfest

Medford 10, Grantsburg 8

S.P. Pacelli 10, Medford 7

Glenwood City at Gilman, no report

Hurley at Gilman, no report

Next: Columbus Catholic at Medford, Monday at 4 p.m.; Gilman at Colby-Abbotsford, Monday at 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 11

BASEBALL

Gilman 11, Owen-Withee 6

Gilman remains unbeaten at 5-0 ECC, 8-0 overall

Next: Gilman at Columbus Catholic, Monday at 5 p.m.

Rib Lake 13, Prentice 1

Rib Lake scores nine runs in top of the 6th

Next: Abbotsford at Rib Lake DH, Monday at 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Gilman 9, Owen-Withee 8

Gilman 20, Owen-Withee 7

Emma Warner hits walk-off single in bottom of 7th of game one.

Prentice 11, Rib Lake 5

Next: Owen-Withee at Rib Lake, Monday at 4:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Medford 5, Phillips 0

Next: Lakeland at Medford, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

GNC GOLF #4

Northwood Golf Club, Rhinelander

1. Lakeland, 315

2. Medford, 345

3. Mosinee, 354

4. Antigo, 362

5. Rhinelander, 366

6. Tomahawk, 402

7. Northland Pines, 436

Next: GNC Meet #5 at Lakeland (Timber Ridge), Tuesday at 3 p.m.