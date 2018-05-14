5/11 & 12 prep scoreboard
SATURDAY, MAY 12
BASEBALL
Medford wins Adams-Friendship tournament
Medford 10, East Troy 3
Medford 4, Adams-Friendship 3 (11 inn.)
Next: Tomahawk at Medford DH, Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
GOLF
Stanley-Boyd Invitational (Whispering Pines)
1. Eleva-Strum, 335
2. Medford, 342
3. Osseo-Fairchild, 352
4. Onalaska, 358
5. Durand, 366
6. Mondovi, 368
7. Neillsville-Loyal, 380
8. Marathon, 386
9. Holmen, 416
10. Stanley-Boyd, 421
11. Cadott, 426
11. Columbus Catholic-Spencer, 426
13. Ladysmith, 455
14. Altoona, 465
Fall Creek, Thorp and Colby, inc.
Medford’s Ryan Perrin 4th (77). Dain Strick 8th (83).
SOFTBALL
Gilman-Thorp Slamfest
Medford 10, Grantsburg 8
S.P. Pacelli 10, Medford 7
Glenwood City at Gilman, no report
Hurley at Gilman, no report
Next: Columbus Catholic at Medford, Monday at 4 p.m.; Gilman at Colby-Abbotsford, Monday at 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 11
BASEBALL
Gilman 11, Owen-Withee 6
Gilman remains unbeaten at 5-0 ECC, 8-0 overall
Next: Gilman at Columbus Catholic, Monday at 5 p.m.
Rib Lake 13, Prentice 1
Rib Lake scores nine runs in top of the 6th
Next: Abbotsford at Rib Lake DH, Monday at 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Gilman 9, Owen-Withee 8
Gilman 20, Owen-Withee 7
Emma Warner hits walk-off single in bottom of 7th of game one.
Prentice 11, Rib Lake 5
Next: Owen-Withee at Rib Lake, Monday at 4:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Medford 5, Phillips 0
Next: Lakeland at Medford, Tuesday at 5 p.m.
GNC GOLF #4
Northwood Golf Club, Rhinelander
1. Lakeland, 315
2. Medford, 345
3. Mosinee, 354
4. Antigo, 362
5. Rhinelander, 366
6. Tomahawk, 402
7. Northland Pines, 436
Next: GNC Meet #5 at Lakeland (Timber Ridge), Tuesday at 3 p.m.