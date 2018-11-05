5/10 prep scoreboard
ABBOTSFORD TRACK & FIELD INVITATIONAL
Boys
1. Rib Lake 146.5
2. Spencer 108
3. Abbotsford 67.5
4. Gilman 60.5
5. Colby 48.5
6. Assumption 47
7. Prentice 40
8. Owen-Withee 39
9. Thorp 38
10. Greenwood 25
Girls
1. Colby 122
2. Rib Lake 87
3. Abbotsford 81
4. Spencer 70
5. Greenwood 67
6. Gilman 63
7. Thorp 39
8. Assumption 37
9. Owen-Withee 35
10. Prentice 31
Next: Rib Lake at Marawood North Championships, Phillips, Monday at 4 p.m.; Gilman at Eastern Cloverbelt Championships, Colby, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Antigo 10, Medford 0
Antigo 12, Medford 0
Next: Medford at Adams-Friendship tournament, 10 a.m. Medford’s first game vs. East Troy. Second game vs. either A-F or Milwaukee King.
Gilman 14, Colby 1
Gilman remains undefeated at 4-0 ECC, 7-0.
Next: Owen-Withee at Gilman, Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Athens 5, Rib Lake 0
Next: Rib Lake at Prentice, Friday at 4:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Antigo 8, Medford 7
Medford 11, Antigo 8
Next: Medford at Gilman-Thorp Slamfest Saturday. Medford plays Grantsburg at noon and Stevens Point Pacelli at 2 p.m. Both games at Thorp.
Gilman 13, Colby-Abbotsford 7
Next: Owen-Withee at Gilman DH, Friday at 4 p.m.; Gilman-Thorp Slamfest Saturday. Gilman plays Glenwood City at noon and Hurley at 2 p.m.
Athens 13, Rib Lake 7
Next: Rib Lake at Prentice, Friday at 4:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Medford 2, Antigo 0
Next: Medford at Phillips, Friday at 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Medford 4, Lakeland 3
Next: Medford at Antigo, 5 p.m.