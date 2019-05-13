5/10-11 prep scoreboard

Saturday, May 11

GILMAN-THORP SOFTBALL SLAMFEST

Gilman 12, Marathon 9

Gilman 9, Hurley 3

Addy Warner winning pitcher in both games and hits 3 HRs.

Next: Gilman at Columbus Catholic, Monday at 4 p.m.

Medford 7, Stevens Point Pacelli 5

Medford 15, Chequamegon 1

Next: Antigo at Medford, Monday at 5 p.m.

ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Medford 9, Milwaukee King 3

Medford 6, Adams-Friendship 3

A-F was ranked 8th in Div. 2. King was a Div. 1 state qualifier last year.

Next: Medford vs. Waunakee at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Tuesday at 2 p.m.

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE BOYS TENNIS TOURNAMENT

1. Rhinelander, 40

2. Antigo, 26

3. Medford, 20

4. S.P. Pacelli, 11

5. Lakeland, 6

6. Newman Catholic 2

Medford’s Sterling Reilly (#2S), Logan Searles (#4S) and Luis Silva/Tahtankka Damm (#2D) earn All-GNC second team. Carson Kleist (#3S) and Cooper Wild/Kevin Damm (#3D) earn honorable mention.

Next: Medford and D.C. Everest at Lakeland, Thursday at 2 p.m.

STANLEY-BOYD GOLF INVITATIONAL

1. Durand, 332

2. Osseo-Fairchild, 336

3. Onalaska, 346

4. Eleva-Strum, 354

5. McDonell-Regis, 355

6. Neillsville-Loyal, 356

7. Medford, 383

8. Fall Creek, 392

9. Elk Mound, 393

10. Cadott, 395

11. Marathon, 402

12. Holmen, 412

13. Stanley-Boyd, 422

14. Altoona, 456

15. Columbus-Spencer, 466

16. Colby, 480

Next: GNC #6 at Antigo (Bass Lake CC), Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Friday, May 10

WISCONSIN DELLS TRACK & FIELD INVITE

Girls

1. Medford, 127

2. Marshfield, 120

3. Wisconsin Dells, 88.5

4. DeForest, 81

5. Sauk Prairie, 64.5

6. Ripon, 48

7. Reedsburg, 47

8. Marshall, 40

9. Adams-Friendship, 35

T10. Portage, 24

T10. Mauston, 24

Boys

1. Marshfield, 144

2. DeForest, 131

3. Ripon, 81

4. Medford, 73

5. Reedsburg, 71.5

T6. Sauk Prairie, 51

T6. Mauston, 51

8. Wisconsin Dells, 42

9. Portage, 40.5

10. Marshall, 14

11. Adams-Friendship, 2

Next: Great Northen Conference Championships at Lakeland, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

CADOTT WILLIAM DeJUNG TRACK & FIELD INVITE

Boys

1. Regis, 134.5

2. Stanley-Boyd, 117.5

3. Altoona, 92

4. Cadott, 78

5. Loyal, 71

6. Gilman, 63

7. McDonell Central, 62

8. Fall Creek, 53

9. Spencer, 18

10. Chippewa Valley, 5

Girls

1. Stanley-Boyd, 115

2. Spencer, 105.5

3. Regis, 88.5

4. Altoona, 77

5. Fall Creek, 75

6. McDonell Central, 62

7. Loyal, 60

8. Gilman, 54

9. Cadott, 30

10. Chippewa Valley, 17

Next: Gilman hosts Eastern Cloverbelt Conference championships, Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

GNC GOLF #5 at RHINELANDER

1. Lakeland, 315

T2. Antigo, 374

T2. Rhinelander, 374

4. Mosinee, 375

5. Medford, 389

6. Tomahawk, 395

7. Northland Pines, 438

BASEBALL

Medford 10, Tomahawk 0

Medford 9, Tomahawk 1

At 9-2, Medford holds a half-game lead over 8-2 Antigo in GNC. Medford is at Lakeland, while Antigo is at Mosinee (7-3) for a doubleheader on Thursday.

Athens 7, Rib Lake 2

Athens (7-1) takes the lead over Rib Lake (6-2) in Marawood North with two games to play.

Next: Abbotsford-Colby at Rib Lake, Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

Gilman 6, Columbus Catholic 4

Pirates score five runs in the bottom of the sixth to win it.

Next: Gilman at Neillsville, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Gilman 7, Columbus Catholic 1

At 9-2, Gilman in a virtual tie with Greenwood (10-3) atop the Eastern Cloverbelt. However, Pirates have the edge in the loss column. Pirates play Columbus Catholic (5-6), Neillsville (8-4) and Colby-Abbotsford (3-8) this week. Greenwood is at Columbus Catholic Tuesday.

Lakeland 9, Medford 7

Teams will meet again in WIAA Div. 2 regional semifinal May 21.

Athens 8, Rib Lake 7

Next: Butternut-Mercer at Rib Lake, Monday at 4:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Regis-McDonell 5, Medford 0

Next: GNC tournament round one, #8 Antigo at #5 Medford, Tuesday at 6 p.m.