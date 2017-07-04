4/6 sports scoreboard

The Gilman Pirates swept a baseball-softball doubleheader against the Cadott Hornets on Thursday in Cadott.

BASEBALL

Gilman 15, Cadott 10 (nc)

Junior Cassidy Ogle collected four RBIs to help the Pirates to their first win of the spring.

SOFTBALL

Gilman 6, Cadott 4 (nc)

Freshman Grace Grunseth went 2-for-3 and scored three runs as the Pirates improved to 2-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mosinee 5, Medford 0

BOYS TENNIS

Rhinelander 7, Medford 0