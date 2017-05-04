4/4 sports scoreboard
Medford's boys and girls track teams swept to titles at the Great Northern Conference Indoor Championships, held Tuesday at Northland Pines High School.
The Raider boys won 11 events to score 161 points, 22.5 ahead of second place Northland Pines, while the Raider girls won seven events and scored 164.5 points, finishing 61.5 points ahead of second place Antigo.
TRACK AND FIELD
GNC Indoor Championships
Northland Pines High School
Boys team results: 1. Medford, 161 points; 2. Northland Pines, 138.5; 3. Lakeland, 86; 4. Antigo, 76; 5. Mosinee, 75; 6. Tomahawk, 40; 7. Rhinelander, 34.5.
Girls team results: 1. Medford, 164.5 points; 2. Antigo, 103; 3. Northland Pines, 96; 4. Mosinee, 81; 5. Rhinelander, 65; 6. Tomahawk, 56; 7. Lakeland, 37.5.
BASEBALL
Medford 10, Northland Pines 5
Thorp 17, Rib Lake 10 (nc)
SOFTBALL
Medford 16, Northland Pines 7
Rib Lake 8, Colby/Abbotsford 5 (nc)