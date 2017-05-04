4/4 sports roundup

Medford's boys and girls track teams swept to titles at the Great Northern Conference Indoor Championships, held Tuesday at Northland Pines High School.

The Raider boys won 11 events to score 161 points, 22.5 ahead of second place Northland Pines, while the Raider girls won seven events and scored 164.5 points, finishing 61.5 points ahead of second place Antigo.

TRACK AND FIELD

GNC Indoor Championships

Northland Pines High School

Boys team results: 1. Medford, 161 points; 2. Northland Pines, 138.5; 3. Lakeland, 86; 4. Antigo, 76; 5. Mosinee, 75; 6. Tomahawk, 40; 7. Rhinelander, 34.5.

Girls team results: 1. Medford, 164.5 points; 2. Antigo, 103; 3. Northland Pines, 96; 4. Mosinee, 81; 5. Rhinelander, 65; 6. Tomahawk, 56; 7. Lakeland, 37.5.

BASEBALL

Medford 10, Northland Pines 5

Thorp 17, Rib Lake 10 (nc)

SOFTBALL

Medford 16, Northland Pines 7

Rib Lake 8, Colby/Abbotsford 5 (nc)