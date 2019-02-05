4/30 prep scoreboard
SOFTBALL
Medford 27, Northland Pines 3
Medford 13, Northland Pines 9
Next: Tomahawk at Medford, Friday at 5 p.m.
Gilman 19, Owen-Withee 5
Gilman 16, Owen-Withee 1
Next: Colby-Abbotsford at Gilman, Thursday at 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
Rhinelander 7, Medford 4
Medford 7, Rhinelander 6
Next: Medford at Northland Pines DH, Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Gilman 7, Owen-Withee 0
Gabe Gunderson and Dallas Skabroud combine on a 1-hit shutout.
Next: Gilman at Greenwood, Friday at 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
GNC Meet #2 at Medford
1. Lakeland, 320
2. Mosinee, 353
3. Antigo, 365
4. Rhinelander, 374
5. Medford, 377
6. Tomahawk, 407
7. Northland Pines, 417
Medford’s Michael Dassow ties for sixth (86).
Next: GNC Meet #3 at Mosinee, Thursday at 3 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Medford 2, Mosinee 0
Meredith Seidel both goals for Medford.
Next: Medford at Newman Catholic, Thursday at 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Medford 7, Newman Catholic 0
Next: Stevens Point Pacelli at Medford, Thursday at 5 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Gilman Invitational, canceled.
Bloomer Invitational
Girls
1. Medford, 143
2. Bloomer, 98
3. Northwestern, 91
4. Baldwin-Woodville, 66
5. Cumberland, 60
6. Fall Creek, 45
7. Flambeau, 40
8. McDonell Central, 34
9. Durand, 32
10. Elk Mound, 18
11. Altoona, 17
12. Cameron, 2
13. New Auburn, 1
Boys
1. Medford, 138.16
2. Northwestern, 131.16
3. Bloomer, 70.16
4. Durand, 59
5. Baldwin-Woodville, 50
6. Cumberland, 43
7. Altoona, 42.16
8. Elk Mound, 39
9. Fall Creek, 25
10. McDonell Central, 23.16
11. Cameron, 20
12. New Auburn, 16.16
13. Flambeau, 5
Next: Medford at Merrill Otto Bacher Invitational, Friday at 5 p.m.