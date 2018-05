4/30 Prep scoreboard

BASEBALL

Wausau West 5, Medford 4

Next: Medford at Rhinelander DH, Thursday at 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Rhinelander 7, Medford 0

Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Thursday at 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Edgar 6, Rib Lake 2.

Next: Rib Lake at Phillips, Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.

STRATFORD TRACK & FIELD INVITATIONAL

Boys

1. Marathon, 221

2. Rib Lake, 114.5

3. Spencer, 80

4. Auburndale, 61

5. Stratford, 54.5

6. Northland Lutheran, 39

7. Assumption, 33

Rib Lake’s Tyler Balgord (11.69) and John Henry Hopkins (11.94) go 1-2 in 100-meter dash. Rib Lake wins 400-meter relay (46.34).

Girls

1. Marathon, 190.5

2. Auburndale, 147

3. Spencer, 77

4. Rib Lake, 72.5

5. Stratford, 63.5

6. Northland Lutheran, 38.5

7. Assumption, 27

Next: Rib Lake hosts Northwoods Quad, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.