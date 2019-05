4/29 prep scoreboard

SOFTBALL

Medford 22, Chequamegon 1

Brynn Rau, Alex Nicks and Katie Lybert hit HRs. Nicks 3-4 with six RBIs.

Next: Northland Pines at Medford DH, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Phillips 17, Rib Lake 7

Next: Phillips at Rib Lake, Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

Loyal at Gilman, postponed

Next: Gilman at Owen-Withee DH, Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Rib Lake 7, Phillips 1

Levi Ewan 7 IP, 12 K, 1 BB, 3 H

Next: Phillips at Rib Lake, Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

Gilman at Stanley-Boyd, canceled

Next: Gilman at Owen-Withee, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Schedule for Tuesday, April 30

GNC Golf Meet #2 at Medford (Black River GC), 1:30 p.m.

Rhinelander baseball at Medford DH, 3:30 p.m.

Gilman softball at Owen-Withee DH, 3:30 p.m.

Northland Pines softball at Medford DH, 4 p.m.

Medford track & field at Bloomer Invitational, 4 p.m.

Gilman hosts track & field invitational, CANCELED

Gilman baseball at Owen-Withee, 4:30 p.m.

Medford boys tennis at Newman Catholic, 5 p.m.

Mosinee girls soccer at Medford, 7 p.m.