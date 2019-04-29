Home / The Star News / 4/26 prep scoreboard

4/26 prep scoreboard



Medford's Kaleb Voight just misses a birdie putt on the fifth green during Friday's Medford Invitational. He would tap in the par putt on his way to an 11th-place score of 92. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Caleb Heckel taps in a putt on the second green during Friday's eight-team meet. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman pitcher Addy Warner calls off shortstop Jaiden Sedivy and catches a pop fly during the top of the fourth inning in Gilman's 5-3, game-one win over Spencer Friday afternoon. Warner threw all seven innings in the win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman's Gabe Gunderson smacks a single to leftfield during the fourth inning of the Pirates' 8-6 loss to Spencer, who currently leads the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference with a 4-0 record. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Mon, 04/29/2019 - 12:08pm mattf

SOFTBALL
Gilman 5, Spencer 3
Gilman 7, Spencer 0
Pirates take early lead in Eastern Cloverbelt at 4-0.
Next: Loyal at Gilman, Monday at 5 p.m.

Medford 6, Phillips 1
Rachel Mudgett gets the win, Delani Clausnitzer and Alex Nicks both three for four.
Next: Chequamegon at Medford, Monday at 5 p.m.

Rib Lake at Marathon
Next: Rib Lake at Phillips, Monday at 4:45 p.m.

BASEBALL
Medford 3, D.C. Everest 1
Cade Alexander throws a complete-game 2-hitter.
Next: Rhinelander at Medford DH, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Spencer 8, Gilman 6
Next: Gilman at Stanley-Boyd, Monday at 5 p.m.

Marathon 11, Rib Lake 3
Next: Rib Lake at Phillips, Monday at 4:45 p.m.

GOLF
Medford Invitational
1. Lakeland, 324
2. Ashland, 360
3. Medford, 374
4. Antigo, 375
5. Rhinelander, 391
6. Tomahawk, 393
7. Chequamegon, 410
8. Washburn, 539
Medford’s Brady Tlusty 9th with a 90.
Next: GNC Meet #2 at Medford, Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Monday postponements
Medford boys tennis at Antigo
Rib Lake track at Stratford

