4/25 prep scoreboard
SOFTBALL
Medford 1, Lakeland 0
Rachel Mudgett complete-game shutout, Alex Nicks RBI single in 6th.
Next: Medford at Phillips, Friday at 4:45 p.m.
Gilman 5, Loyal 4
Next: Spencer at Gilman DH, Friday at 4 p.m.
Rib Lake over Prentice
First win for Redmen under head coach Hannah Schmidtfranz
Next: Rib Lake at Marathon, Friday at 4:45 p.m.
BASEBALL
Mosinee 5, Medford 1
Next: Medford at D.C. Everest, Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Gilman 14, Loyal 3
Pirates knock off Greyhounds for season’s first win
Next: Spencer at Gilman, Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Rib Lake 15, Prentice 3
Rib Lake improves to 8-1
Next: Rib Lake at Marathon, Friday at 4:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Rhinelander 4, Medford 0
Next: Medford at Antigo, Monday at 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Rhinelander 5, Medford 2
Next: Medford at Newman Catholic, Tuesday at 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Antigo over Medford
Next: Medford Invitational, Friday at noon at Black River Golf Course.
TRACK & FIELD
Auburndale Invitational
Girls
1. Medford, 187
2. Colby, 103
3. Auburndale, 87
4. Spencer, 72
5. Neillsville, 59.5
6. Marshfield, 46.5
7. Loyal, 46
8. Assumption, 30
9. Stratford, 28.5
10. Columbus Catholic, 23.5
11. Owen-Withee, 12
Boys
1. Stratford, 165
2. Medford, 164
3. Neillsville, 81
4. Loyal, 72
5. Spencer, 68
6. Colby, 44
7. Auburndale, 30
8. Owen-Withee, 27
9. Greenwood, 24
10. Columbus Catholic, 2
11. Assumption, 1
Next: Medford at Bloomer Invitational, Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Rib Lake at Phillips Quad, no report.
Next: Rib Lake at Straford, Monday at 4:30 p.m.