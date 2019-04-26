Home / The Star News / 4/25 prep scoreboard

4/25 prep scoreboard



Medford shortstop Brynn Rau fires a bullet to first base to retire Lakeland's Kayleigh Baasch for the final out of the top of Thursday's fifth inning. Baasch hit a grounder that deflected off pitcher Rachel Mudgett, but Rau was still able to make the play. Medford won the game 1-0. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Jasmine Wiitlala dribbles away from Rhinelander's Isabelle Haverkampf during the first half of the Raiders' 4-0 loss the Hodags. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake's Sam Rodman and Cameron Scheithauer celebrate after scoring early runs in the team's Marawood North win over Prentice Thursday. Photo by Sarah Komarek/The Star NewsRib Lake pitcher Levi Ewan watches his pitch cross home plate during the team's 15-3 win over Prentice Thursday afternoon. Photo by Sarah Komarek/The Star News
Fri, 04/26/2019 - 11:48am mattf

SOFTBALL
Medford 1, Lakeland 0
Rachel Mudgett complete-game shutout, Alex Nicks RBI single in 6th.
Next: Medford at Phillips, Friday at 4:45 p.m.

Gilman 5, Loyal 4
Next: Spencer at Gilman DH, Friday at 4 p.m.

Rib Lake over Prentice
First win for Redmen under head coach Hannah Schmidtfranz
Next: Rib Lake at Marathon, Friday at 4:45 p.m.

BASEBALL
Mosinee 5, Medford 1
Next: Medford at D.C. Everest, Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Gilman 14, Loyal 3
Pirates knock off Greyhounds for season’s first win
Next: Spencer at Gilman, Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Rib Lake 15, Prentice 3
Rib Lake improves to 8-1
Next: Rib Lake at Marathon, Friday at 4:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER
Rhinelander 4, Medford 0
Next: Medford at Antigo, Monday at 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS
Rhinelander 5, Medford 2
Next: Medford at Newman Catholic, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF
Antigo over Medford
Next: Medford Invitational, Friday at noon at Black River Golf Course.

TRACK & FIELD
Auburndale Invitational
Girls
1. Medford, 187
2. Colby, 103
3. Auburndale, 87
4. Spencer, 72
5. Neillsville, 59.5
6. Marshfield, 46.5
7. Loyal, 46
8. Assumption, 30
9. Stratford, 28.5
10. Columbus Catholic, 23.5
11. Owen-Withee, 12

Boys
1. Stratford, 165
2. Medford, 164
3. Neillsville, 81
4. Loyal, 72
5. Spencer, 68
6. Colby, 44
7. Auburndale, 30
8. Owen-Withee, 27
9. Greenwood, 24
10. Columbus Catholic, 2
11. Assumption, 1
Next: Medford at Bloomer Invitational, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Rib Lake at Phillips Quad, no report.
Next: Rib Lake at Straford, Monday at 4:30 p.m.

