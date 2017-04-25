4/24 sports scoreboard

Sports results for Monday, April 24

BASEBALL

Rib Lake 4, Phillips 3

Zane Mencheski was hit with a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, driving in Austin Winter for the game-winning run as the Redmen improved to 4-0 in the Marawood North.

Medford 3, Marathon 0 (nc)

Gilman 7, Loyal 4

SOFTBALL

Phillips 14, Rib Lake 2 (5 innings)

Gilman 17, Prentice 7 (nc)

GIRLS SOCCER

Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia 5, Medford 2 (nc)

TRACK AND FIELD

Edgar Invite

Boys team results: 1. Edgar, 137.5 points; 2. Stratford, 84.5; 3. Rib Lake, 72.5; 4. Abbotsford, 43; 5. Northland Lutheran, 26.

Girls team results: 1. Edgar, 135 points; 2. Abbotsford, 79; 3. Rib Lake, 68; 4. Stratford, 57; 5. Northland Lutheran, 13.