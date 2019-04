4/23 prep scoreboard

TRACK & FIELD

Medford Invitational

Girls

1. Medford, 230.5

2. Antigo, 122

3. Loyal, 94.5

4. Merrill, 90

5. Gilman, 71.5

6. Webster, 62.5

Boys

1. Medford, 214

2. Merrill, 143.5

3. Antigo, 99.5

4. Loyal, 72

5. Webster, 65.5

6. Gilman, 56.5

Next: Medford at Auburndale Invitational, Thursday at 4:15 p.m.; Gilman Invitational, April 30 at 4:15 p.m.

BASEBALL

Medford 5, Mosinee 4 (8 inn.)

Blaine Seidl hits bases-loaded, walk-off single with two outs in bottom of the eighth.

Next: Medford at Mosinee, Thursday at 5 p.m.

Rib Lake 17, Edgar 0

Next: Rib Lake at Prentice, Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

Neillsville 13, Gilman 2

Next: Gilman at Loyal, Thursday at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Gilman 15, Neillsville 8

Montana Birkenholz three for five, including a third-inning grand slam.

Next: Gilman at Loyal, Thursday at 5 p.m.

Tomahawk 10, Medford 9

Next: Lakeland at Medford, Thursday at 5 p.m.

Prentice 14, Rib Lake 10

Next: Rib Lake at Prentice, Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Medford 6, Lakeland 1

Ashland 5, Medford 2

Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Thursday at 5 p.m.

GOLF

GNC Meet #1 at Inshalla CC, Tomahawk

1. Lakeland, 289

2. Mosinee, 335

3. Rhinelander, 366

4. Antigo, 367

5. Tomahawk, 384

6. Medford, 402

7. Northland Pines, 403

Next: Antigo and Rhinelander at Medford (Black River GC), Thursday at 4:30 p.m.