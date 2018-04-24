4/23 Prep scoreboard
SOFTBALL AT WOODSIDE SPORTS, MAUSTON
Game one: Stratford 7, Medford 5
Game two: Medford 18, Stratford 4 (4 inn.)
Hailee Clausnitzer, 4-4, 2 grand slams, 9 RBIs
Next: Northland Pines at Medford, DH, Thursday at 4 p.m.
Game one: Chequamegon 11, Rib Lake 4
Game two: Chequamegon over Rib Lake
Next: Prentice vs. Rib Lake Thursday, weather permitting; Rib Lake at Marathon, Friday at 4:45 p.m.
BASEBALL AT WOODSIDE SPORTS
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Medford 0
Next: Northland Pines at Medford, DH, Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Game one: Rib Lake 5, Chequamegon 1
Levi Ewan, 7 IP, 9 Ks
Game two: Chequamegon 10, Rib Lake 6
Chequameong scores all 10 runs in bottom of the 6th
Next: Prentice vs. Rib Lake Thursday, weather permitting; Rib Lake at Marathon, Friday at 4:45 p.m.
EDGAR DRIFT BUSTER TRACK & FIELD
Boys
1. Edgar, 150
2. Mosinee, 121
3. Rib Lake, 86.5
4. Wausau West, 77.5
5. Stratford, 75
6. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 66
7. Prentice, 38
8. Abbotsford, 34
Rib Lake’s John Henry Hopkins wins the long jump (20-3.5)
Girls
1. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 126
1. Mosinee, 126
3. Edgar, 109
4. Wausau West, 109
5. Rib Lake, 61
6. Stratford, 60.5
7. Abbotsford, 59
8. Prentice, 18
Next: Rib Lake at Abbotsford Invitational, Friday at 4:30 p.m.