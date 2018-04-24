4/23 Prep scoreboard

SOFTBALL AT WOODSIDE SPORTS, MAUSTON

Game one: Stratford 7, Medford 5

Game two: Medford 18, Stratford 4 (4 inn.)

Hailee Clausnitzer, 4-4, 2 grand slams, 9 RBIs

Next: Northland Pines at Medford, DH, Thursday at 4 p.m.

Game one: Chequamegon 11, Rib Lake 4

Game two: Chequamegon over Rib Lake

Next: Prentice vs. Rib Lake Thursday, weather permitting; Rib Lake at Marathon, Friday at 4:45 p.m.

BASEBALL AT WOODSIDE SPORTS

Wisconsin Rapids 5, Medford 0

Next: Northland Pines at Medford, DH, Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Game one: Rib Lake 5, Chequamegon 1

Levi Ewan, 7 IP, 9 Ks

Game two: Chequamegon 10, Rib Lake 6

Chequameong scores all 10 runs in bottom of the 6th

Next: Prentice vs. Rib Lake Thursday, weather permitting; Rib Lake at Marathon, Friday at 4:45 p.m.

EDGAR DRIFT BUSTER TRACK & FIELD

Boys

1. Edgar, 150

2. Mosinee, 121

3. Rib Lake, 86.5

4. Wausau West, 77.5

5. Stratford, 75

6. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 66

7. Prentice, 38

8. Abbotsford, 34

Rib Lake’s John Henry Hopkins wins the long jump (20-3.5)

Girls

1. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 126

1. Mosinee, 126

3. Edgar, 109

4. Wausau West, 109

5. Rib Lake, 61

6. Stratford, 60.5

7. Abbotsford, 59

8. Prentice, 18

Next: Rib Lake at Abbotsford Invitational, Friday at 4:30 p.m.