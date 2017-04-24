4/22 sports scoreboard

Sports results for Saturday, April 22.

GOLF

Black River Invite, Medford

Senior Spenser Scholl shot a one-over-par 71 to lead the Medford Raiders to a second place finish at Black River Golf Course on Saturday. The Raiders (341 strokes) finished 10 strokes back of first place Lakeland (331).

Team results: 1. Lakeland, 331 strokes; 2. Medford, 341; 3. Ashland, 363; T4. Antigo, 371; T4. Wisconsin Rapids, 371; 6. Washburn, 397; 7. Rhinelander, 409.

SOFTBALL

Medford 15, Wausau East 3 (nc)

Medford 9, Green Bay West 0 (nc)

------

Sports results for Friday, April 21

GIRLS SOCCER

Medford 1, Newman Catholic 1

SOFTBALL

Medford 9, Chequamegon 8 (nc)

Owen-Withee 13, Gilman 3

BASEBALL

Gilman 6, Owen-Withee 5

Medford 9, Tomahawk 8

TRACK AND FIELD

Stanley-Boyd Invite

The Gilman boys and girls track teams were fifth and eighth, respectively, at Friday's Stanley-Boyd Invite.