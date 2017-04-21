Home / 4/20 sports scoreboard

4/20 sports scoreboard



Lakeland keeper Clair Kaminski beats Medford's Maggie Baker to a ball near the goal during Thursday's GNC match in Minocqua. BEN GAUGER/THE LAKELAND TIMES
Fri, 04/21/2017 - 8:59am mattf
Wet weather wipes out all but Medford track, girls soccer
April 21, 2017

Sports results for Thursday, April 21.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lakeland 5, Medford 1

TRACK AND FIELD

Dale Peterson Invitational, Antigo

Boys team results: 1. Shawano, 151 points; 2. Newman Catholic, 113; 3. Antigo, 93; 4. Medford, 85; 5. Three Lakes, 74; 6. Rhinelander, 47; 7. Crandon, 46.

Girls team results: 1. Antigo, 163.5 points; 2. Three Lakes, 102; 3. Medford, 97; 4. Shawano, 92.5; 5. Rhinelander, 89; 6. Newman Catholic, 63; 7. Crandon, 9.

BASEBALL

Gilman at Colby, POSTPONED, makeup TBD.

Tomahawk at Medford, POSTPONED to April 21

SOFTBALL

Gilman at Colby, POSTPONED, makeup TBD.

Medford at Tomahawk, POSTPONED to April 28

For expanded coverage of Thursday's sports, pick up a copy of the April 27 edition of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here