4/18 sports scoreboard
Sports scores for Tuesday, April 18.
GIRLS SOCCER
Medford 6, Antigo 0
Freshman Bella Veal had three goals and an assist - the first hat-trick in school history - and the Raiders scored a school-record six goals against the Red Robins.
TRACK AND FIELD
Colby Invitational
Boys team results (top 5): 1. Medford, 153 points; 2. Loyal, 114; 3. Neillsville/Granton, 88; 4. Abbotsford, 81; 5. Antigo, 77.
Girls team results (top 5): 1. Medford, 132 points; 2. Neillsville/Granton, 109; 3. Antigo, 106; 4. Colby, 96; 5. Stanley-Boyd, 63.
Athens Coed Invitational
Boys team results (top 5): 1. Chequamegon, 157.5 points; 2. Stratford, 125; 3. Newman Catholic, 113; 4. Athens, 81; 5. Phillips, 80; 6. Rib Lake, 75.
Girls team results (top 5): 1. Chequamegon, 144 points; 2. Rib Lake, 109.5; 3. Stratford, 108.5; 4. Athens, 99.5; 5. Phillips, 76.
Eleva-Strum Cardinal Invitational
Boys team results (top 5): 1. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 173.5 points; 2. Elk Mound, 129.5; 3. Eleva-Strum, 91.5; 4. Altoona, 58; 5. Independence-Gilmanton, 53.5; 11. Gilman, 20.
Girls team results (top 5): 1. Elk Mound, 107.5; 2. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 92.5; 3. Osseo-Fairchild, 86; 4. Altoona, 80; 5. Independence-Gilmanton, 71.5; 12. Gilman, 8.
SOFTBALL
Antigo 9, Medford 0
Stratford 11, Rib Lake 1 (nc)
BASEBALL
Stratford 17, Rib Lake 5 (nc)
Antigo 12, Medford 2
BOYS TENNIS
Medford at Chippewa Falls, POSTPONED.