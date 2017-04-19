4/18 sports scoreboard

Sports scores for Tuesday, April 18.

GIRLS SOCCER

Medford 6, Antigo 0

Freshman Bella Veal had three goals and an assist - the first hat-trick in school history - and the Raiders scored a school-record six goals against the Red Robins.

TRACK AND FIELD

Colby Invitational

Boys team results (top 5): 1. Medford, 153 points; 2. Loyal, 114; 3. Neillsville/Granton, 88; 4. Abbotsford, 81; 5. Antigo, 77.

Girls team results (top 5): 1. Medford, 132 points; 2. Neillsville/Granton, 109; 3. Antigo, 106; 4. Colby, 96; 5. Stanley-Boyd, 63.

Athens Coed Invitational

Boys team results (top 5): 1. Chequamegon, 157.5 points; 2. Stratford, 125; 3. Newman Catholic, 113; 4. Athens, 81; 5. Phillips, 80; 6. Rib Lake, 75.

Girls team results (top 5): 1. Chequamegon, 144 points; 2. Rib Lake, 109.5; 3. Stratford, 108.5; 4. Athens, 99.5; 5. Phillips, 76.

Eleva-Strum Cardinal Invitational

Boys team results (top 5): 1. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 173.5 points; 2. Elk Mound, 129.5; 3. Eleva-Strum, 91.5; 4. Altoona, 58; 5. Independence-Gilmanton, 53.5; 11. Gilman, 20.

Girls team results (top 5): 1. Elk Mound, 107.5; 2. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 92.5; 3. Osseo-Fairchild, 86; 4. Altoona, 80; 5. Independence-Gilmanton, 71.5; 12. Gilman, 8.

SOFTBALL

Antigo 9, Medford 0

Stratford 11, Rib Lake 1 (nc)

BASEBALL

Stratford 17, Rib Lake 5 (nc)

Antigo 12, Medford 2

BOYS TENNIS

Medford at Chippewa Falls, POSTPONED.