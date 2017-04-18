4/17 sports scoreboard
Tue, 04/18/2017 - 10:03am mattf
Rib Lake baseball wins wild game in Prentice
April 18, 2017
Sports scores for Monday, April 17.
BASEBALL
Rib Lake 19, Prentice 14
The Redmen scored 17 runs in the final three innings, rallying from a 10-2 deficit, to beat archrival Prentice. Rib Lake drew 12 walks in the win.
Gilman 12, Granton 2
Medford 12, Wausau East 6 (nc)
SOFTBALL
Prentice 9, Rib Lake 1
Bruce 15, Gilman 5 (nc)
BOYS TENNIS
Medford 4, Lakeland 3
