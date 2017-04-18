Home / 4/17 sports scoreboard

Rib Lake's Adam Dums tosses his bat after drawing a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning of Monday's Marawood North game at Prentice.
Tue, 04/18/2017 - 10:03am mattf
Rib Lake baseball wins wild game in Prentice
April 18, 2017

Sports scores for Monday, April 17.

BASEBALL

Rib Lake 19, Prentice 14

The Redmen scored 17 runs in the final three innings, rallying from a 10-2 deficit, to beat archrival Prentice. Rib Lake drew 12 walks in the win.

Gilman 12, Granton 2

Medford 12, Wausau East 6 (nc)

SOFTBALL

Prentice 9, Rib Lake 1

Bruce 15, Gilman 5 (nc)

BOYS TENNIS

Medford 4, Lakeland 3

 

For expanded coverage of Monday's sports, pick up a copy of the April 20 edition of The Star News.

