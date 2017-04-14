Home / 4/13 sports scoreboard

Medford's Markki Farmer takes the handoff from Lauren Carstensen during the girls 4x100-meter relay at Thursday's Medford Early Bird Invitational. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
Fri, 04/14/2017 - 11:32am mattf
Medford girls track wins Early Bird team title
April 14, 2017

Sports scores for Thursday, April 13.

The Medford girls track team won six events en route to the team championship at Thursday's home Early Bird Invitational.

Freshman Katie Phillips won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs to lead the way as the Raiders racked up 174.5 points, giving them a comfortable win over runner-up Lakeland.

Medford's boys team was second behind Lakeland in the team competition.

Rib Lake's Lisa Schubert won the 100-meter dash. The Redmen girls took fifth and the boys were seventh.

TRACK AND FIELD

Medford Early Bird Invitational

Boys team results: 1. Lakeland, 182 points; 2. Medford, 171; 3. Loyal, 83; 4. Mosinee, 72.5; 5. Ashland, 67; 6. Antigo, 63.5; 7. Rib Lake, 27; 8. Crandon, 17; 9. Rhinelander, 12.

Girls team results: 1. Medford, 174.5 points; 2. Lakeland, 122; 3. Mosinee, 106; 4. Antigo, 88; 5. Rib Lake, 83.5; 6. Ashland, 52; 7. Rhinelander, 39; 8. Loyal, 24; 9. Crandon, 5.

Gilman Invitational

Boys team results: 1. Stanley-Boyd, 209 points; 2. Owen-Withee, 92; 3. Gilman, 84; 4. Thorp, 50; 5. Mercer, 24; 6. Greenwood, 16.

Girls team results: 1. Stanley-Boyd, 145 points; 2. Mercer, 105; 3. Thorp, 68; 4. Greenwood, 65; T5. Owen-Withee, 49; T5. Gilman, 49.

BASEBALL

Rib Lake 9, Chequamegon 5

Mosinee 8, Medford 5

SOFTBALL

Mosinee 4, Medford 0

Chequamegon 7, Rib Lake 1

GOLF

Oredocker Golf Invite
Chequamegon Bay Golf Club, Ashland

Team results (top 5): 1. Lakeland, 347 strokes; 2. Medford, 351; 3. Ashland, 352; 4. Rhinelander, 359; 5. Superior, 366.
 

For more coverage of Thursday's sports, pick up a copy of next Thursday's (April 20) Star News.

