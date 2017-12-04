Home / 4/11 sports scoreboard

Rib Lake's Sam Rodman (right) hugs teammate Brooke Scheithauer after the Redmen rallied from a seven-run deficit to beat Edgar on Tuesday. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
Wed, 04/12/2017 - 8:33am mattf
Rib Lake softball rallies from 7-run deficit to beat Edgar
April 12, 2017

Sports scores for Tuesday, April 11.

SOFTBALL

Rib Lake 10, Edgar 8

Sam Rodman hit a go-ahead triple in the eighth inning to complete Rib Lake's rally from an early 8-1 deficit.

Rhinelander 4, Medford 0

Hodag pitcher Ali Shickert struck out 10 in a complete game shutout.

BASEBALL

Rib Lake 15, Edgar 2

Rhinelander 9, Medford 4

Neillsville 6, Gilman 1

TENNIS

Medford 5, Lakeland 2

 

For more coverage of Tuesday's sports, pick up a copy of Thursday's The Star News.

