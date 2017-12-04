4/11 sports scoreboard
Rib Lake softball rallies from 7-run deficit to beat Edgar
April 12, 2017
Sports scores for Tuesday, April 11.
SOFTBALL
Rib Lake 10, Edgar 8
Sam Rodman hit a go-ahead triple in the eighth inning to complete Rib Lake's rally from an early 8-1 deficit.
Rhinelander 4, Medford 0
Hodag pitcher Ali Shickert struck out 10 in a complete game shutout.
BASEBALL
Rib Lake 15, Edgar 2
Rhinelander 9, Medford 4
Neillsville 6, Gilman 1
TENNIS
Medford 5, Lakeland 2
