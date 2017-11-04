4/10 sports scoreboard
Medford softball beats Thorp in five innings
April 11, 2017
Sports scores for Monday, April 10.
SOFTBALL
Medford 16, Thorp 6 (nc)
Hailee Clausnitzer and Brynn Rau both each hit a home run to power the Raiders to a 10-run rule win in five innings over the visiting Cardinals.
Rib Lake at Prentice, POSTPONED to April 17, 4:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Assumption 8, Medford 3 (nc)
BASEBALL
Rib Lake at Prentice, POSTPONED to April 17, 4:45 p.m.
Loyal at Gilman, POSTPONED, makeup TBD.
