4/1 sports roundup

Sun, 04/02/2017 - 6:24pm mattf
Medford baseball drops doubleheader at Rapids
April 2, 2017
The Medford Raiders baseball team opened the 2017 season on Saturday with a doubleheader at Wisconsin Rapids. The Lumberjacks swept both games by a combined 26-10 score.
BASEBALL
Wisconsin Rapids 10, Medford 5
Doubleheader game 1
BASEBALL
Wisconsin Rapids 16, Medford 5
Doubleheader game 2
For expanded coverage of Saturday's doubleheader, pick up a copy of next Thursday's (April 6) edition of The Star News.