4/1 prep scoreboard

SOFTBALL

Gilman 2, Rib Lake 1

Pirates get RBI bunt singles from Casey Webster and Grace Grunseth in the bottom of the 7th.

Sam Rodman RBI for Rib Lake.

Gilman’s Katie Webster and Brittney Staab pitched complete games.

Next: Both teams’ Tuesday games were postponed.

Thorp at Gilman, Thursday at 5 p.m.; Rib Lake at Auburndale, April 9 at 4:45 p.m.

TENTATIVE TUESDAY SCHEDULE

Medford softball vs. Merrill & Tomahawk at Mauston, 3 p.m.

Lakeland baseball at Medford, 4:30 p.m.

Rib Lake track at Pittsville, 4:30 p.m.

Cornell-Lake Holcombe baseball at Gilman, 4:30 p.m.

Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia girls soccer at Medford, 7 p.m.