3/6 WIAA prep scoreboard

WIAA DIV. 2 STATE GYMNASTICS

Team competition

1. Mount Horeb, 143.216

2. Whitefish Bay, 142.666

3. Elkhorn, 135.601

4. River Falls, 135.416

5. Medford Co-op, 134.901

6. Sparta, 134.333

7. G-E-T Co-op, 133.366

8. Waupun, 128.983

9. Platteville Co-op, 126.551

10. Ashland-Mellen, 125.734

Raiders set school record for team score, season best team scores on bars (32.134), beam (34.217) and floor (35.133).

Next: Anna Wanke, Brooklyn Bilz, Makala Ulrich, Kate Malchow and Megan Wanke in WIAA DIv. 2 individual state competition, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.

WIAA DIV. 5 BOYS BASKETBALL

#3 Rib Lake 73, #11 Newman Catholic 50

Nick Gerstberger 31 points, Devyn Vlach 20 points

#2 Wild Rose 74, #7 Columbus Catholic 66

Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional final: #3 Rib Lake at #2 Wild Rose, Saturday at 7 p.m.

WIAA DIV. 2 BOYS BASKETBALL

#3 New Richmond 66, #6 Medford 56

Peyton Kuhn 25 points

Medford's season ends at 19-5