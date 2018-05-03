3/3 Regional final scoreboard

WIAA DIVISION 5 REGIONAL FINAL

#1 Rib Lake 67, #5 Turtle Lake 53 at Prentice

Rib Lake wins third regional championship in four years

Levi Ewan 19 points, Nick Gerstberger 17 points and nine rebounds and Cody Blomberg 14 points and 11 rebounds for Rib Lake (17-7).

Redmen broke open a 29-23 game at the half and led by as many as 24 in the second half.

Next: WIAA Div. 5 sectional semifinal vs #3 McDonell Central (15-10) at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School Thursday at 7 p.m.

Winner advances to sectional final in Spooner on Saturday at 7 p.m. to face either #2 Drummond (18-7) or #1 South Shore (22-3).

WIAA DIVISION 2 REGIONAL FINAL

#5 Marshfield 69, #9 Medford 42

Tigers (13-11) jumped out to 16-2 lead, led 26-15 at halftime and scored first 8 points of second half while ending Medford’s season at 15-10.

Cam Wenzel scored 16 points and finished his career as Medford’s third-leading scorer in program history with 1,201 points. Doug Way added 10, all in the second half.

Marshfield advances to play #2 Merrill (16-8) Thursday at Wausau East in a sectional semifinal. Marshfield swept Merrill in two regular-season meetings.