3/3 prep scoreboard

WIAA DIV. 2 REGIONAL

#6 Medford 53, #11 Rice Lake 35

Peyton Kuhn 17 points, Logan Baumgartner 14 points

Next: Regional semifinal, #6 Medford at #3 New Richmond, Friday at 7 p.m.

WIAA DIV. 5 REGIONALS

#3 Rib Lake 70, #14 Assumption 48

Steven Petkau 19 points, Nick Gerstberger 14 points

Next: Regional semifinal, #11 Newman Catholic at #3 Rib Lake, Friday at 7 p.m.

#4 Turtle Lake 97, #13 Gilman 66

Andrew Hecker 39 points, Blake Wisocky 14 points

Gilman's season ends at 6-17