3/21 sports roundup

Rib Lake's boys track and field team scored 33.5 points to finish fourth out of six teams at Tuesday afternoon's Merrill Indoor Invite.

The Redmen won two titles - Donald Dums in the 1,600-meter run and Cody Blomberg, Dakota Fox, Steven Petkau and Chase Swan in the 4x800-meter relay.

UP NEXT: Rib Lake boys track and field at Marshfield Indoor Invite, Tuesday, March 28.

Merrill Indoor team results (March 21)

1. Merrill, 104 points; 2. Waupaca, 78; 3. Edgar, 72.5; 4. Rib Lake, 33.5; T5. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 30; T5. Prentice, 30.