3/17 sports roundup

The Medford Raiders girls track and field team won the team championship at Friday's Tomahawk Indoor Invitational, held at UW-Eau Claire.

Medford's girls scored 98 points, besting second place Spencer by 5.5 points for the top spot. The Raiders won four events, including the 4x800-meter relay, the 4x400-meter relay, Bailey Brandner in the 800-meter run and Franny Seidel in the 3,200-meter run.

The Medford boys scored 67 points to finish third out of 12 teams and won two events, the 4x800-meter relay and the 4x200-meter relay.

Tomahawk Indoor Invitational (March 17)

UW-Eau Claire

Boys team results: 1. Black River Falls, 119 points; 2. Spencer, 78; 3. Medford, 67; 4. Regis, 65; 5. Stanley-Boyd, 62; 6. Tomahawk, 44.5; 7. Durand, 40; 8. Stratford, 38.5; 9. Cadott, 27; 10. Augusta, 22; 11. Osseo-Fairchild, 12; 12. Colfax, 9.

Girls team results: 1. Medford, 98 points; 2. Spencer, 92.5; 3. Black River Falls, 89.3; 4. Stratford, 68; 5. Regis, 45; 6. Cadott, 37.83; 7. Stanley-Boyd, 31; T8. Osseo-Fairchild, 29; T8. Durand, 29; 10. Colfax, 28.3; 11. Tomahawk, 23; 12. Augusta, 19.