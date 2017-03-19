Home / 3/17 sports roundup

3/17 sports roundup



Sun, 03/19/2017 - 11:03am mattf
Medford girls win team title at Tomahawk Indoor track
March 19, 2017

The Medford Raiders girls track and field team won the team championship at Friday's Tomahawk Indoor Invitational, held at UW-Eau Claire. 

Medford's girls scored 98 points, besting second place Spencer by 5.5 points for the top spot. The Raiders won four events, including the 4x800-meter relay, the 4x400-meter relay, Bailey Brandner in the 800-meter run and Franny Seidel in the 3,200-meter run.

The Medford boys scored 67 points to finish third out of 12 teams and won two events, the 4x800-meter relay and the 4x200-meter relay. 

Tomahawk Indoor Invitational (March 17)
UW-Eau Claire

Boys team results: 1. Black River Falls, 119 points; 2. Spencer, 78; 3. Medford, 67; 4. Regis, 65; 5. Stanley-Boyd, 62; 6. Tomahawk, 44.5; 7. Durand, 40; 8. Stratford, 38.5; 9. Cadott, 27; 10. Augusta, 22; 11. Osseo-Fairchild, 12; 12. Colfax, 9.

Girls team results: 1. Medford, 98 points; 2. Spencer, 92.5; 3. Black River Falls, 89.3; 4. Stratford, 68; 5. Regis, 45; 6. Cadott, 37.83; 7. Stanley-Boyd, 31; T8. Osseo-Fairchild, 29; T8. Durand, 29; 10. Colfax, 28.3; 11. Tomahawk, 23; 12. Augusta, 19.

For more coverage of Medford track and field, pick up next Thursday's edition of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here