3/12 WIAA prep scoreboard



Rib Lake's Ryan Patrick uses a shot fake to draw a foul on PIttsville's Matthew Kissner early in the team's 61-45 win over Pittsville Thursday in a WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal game played at D.C. Everest. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsAfter getting a steal, Levi Ewan fires the basketball to a cutting Steven Petkau for a layup that gives the Redmen a 17-7 lead in the first half of Thursday's win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake's Nick Gerstberger shoots a first-half free throw as the limited audience watches from the bleachers. Teams were limited to 88 tickets each the morning of the game. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsDevyn Vlach scores off a Levi Ewan assist to put Rib Lake up 55-40 with 4:36 left in Thursday's 61-45 sectional semifinal win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 8:52am mattf
Rib Lake's season ends with sectional semifinal win

WIAA DIV. 5 BOYS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
#3 Rib Lake 61, #4 Pittsville 45
Nick Gerstberger leads Rib Lake with 18 points, Levi Ewan with 15, Devyn Vlach with 14 and Steven Petkau with 11.
Matthew Kissner leads Pittsville with 25 points.
Rib Lake (22-4) would have played Wabeno-Laona (19-7) in Saturday's sectional final. However, the WIAA late Thursday night canceled the rest of the boys and girls basketball tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

