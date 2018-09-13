Home / The Star News / 3-0 in GNC, but tests arrive on Saturday

3-0 in GNC, but tests arrive on Saturday



Medford’s Kamry Albrecht tips the volleyball with her left hand and finds a hole in the Lakeland defense to give the Raiders a 16-9 lead in game two of Tuesday’s 3-0 sweep over the Thunderbirds. Albrecht had nine kills in the win. Teammates Desirae Weissmiller (7), Bailey Klabunde (14) and Meredith Seidel are ready for a potential return. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsBrynn Rau gets her hands up and gets a solo block kill against Lakeland's Lauryn Cameron, ending game two of the Raiders' three-game sweep. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 09/13/2018 - 9:29am mattf

At this moment, the Medford Raiders find themselves atop the Great Northern Conference volleyball standings with a 3-0 league record.
But they also know their work has just begun.
The Raiders got their third win Tuesday with an easy sweep of Lakeland at Raider Hall. That followed a similar sweep at Rhinelander on Thursday.
The competition level gets ratcheted up big time Saturday when Medford faces Antigo and Mosinee in back-to-back matches in the GNC’s first Saturday meet of the fall, set to start at 10 a.m. at Rhinelander High School.
