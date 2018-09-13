3-0 in GNC, but tests arrive on Saturday

At this moment, the Medford Raiders find themselves atop the Great Northern Conference volleyball standings with a 3-0 league record.

But they also know their work has just begun.

The Raiders got their third win Tuesday with an easy sweep of Lakeland at Raider Hall. That followed a similar sweep at Rhinelander on Thursday.

The competition level gets ratcheted up big time Saturday when Medford faces Antigo and Mosinee in back-to-back matches in the GNC’s first Saturday meet of the fall, set to start at 10 a.m. at Rhinelander High School.

