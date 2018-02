2/8 prep scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 80, Newman Catholic 50

Redmen pull into first-place tie with Phillips in Marawood North

Next: Rib Lake at Phillips, Feb. 16 at 7:15 p.m.

Lakeland 61, Medford 35

Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Columbus Catholic 80, Gilman 46

Pirates fall to state’s top-ranked team in D-5 AP poll

Next: Owen-Withee at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Rhinelander 121.125, Medford 106.95

Next: Medford at Ashland Invitational, Saturday at 11 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Northland Pines 7, Medford 0

Next: WIAA regional semifinal, #11 Medford at #6 Hayward, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

CURLING

Medford varsity boys 7-5 over Wausau West

Medford knocks off state’s second-ranked team on final shot by Sam Lindow

Wausau West varsity girls 7-3 over Medford

Medford JV girls 8-6 over Wausau West

Wausau West JV boys 11-1 over Medford

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

Rib Lake girls basketball at Newman Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Medford girls basketball at Rhinelander, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

WIAA Div. 2 Medford wrestling regional, 10 a.m. at Raider Hall.

WIAA Div. 3 Spring Valley-Elmwood regional, 10 a.m. at Spring Valley High School.

WIAA Div. 2 River Falls boys swim sectional, 1 p.m. at Hudson Middle School.

Ashland gymnastics invitational, 10:15 a.m. at Ashland High School.