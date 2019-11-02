Home / The Star News / 2/8-9 weekend prep scoreboard

2/8-9 weekend prep scoreboard



Medford wins Div. 2 regional wrestling title

WIAA DIV. 2 BLACK RIVER FALLS-LINCOLN WRESTLING REGIONAL
1. Medford, 245
2. Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee, 200
3. Spencer-Columbus Catholic, 163
4. Abbotsford-Colby, 157
5. Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal, 156
6. Black River Falls-Lincoln, 58
Medford’s regional champions: Eric Rehbein (126), Dane Higgins (132), Andy Poetzl (138), Zeke Sigmund (145), Emett Grunwald (152) and Jake Rau (285).
Regional runners-up and sectional qualifiers: Clay Bowe (170) and Hayden Johnson (182).
Medford wins first regional title since 2005 and qualifies for Div. 2 Osceola team sectional scheduled for Tuesday night, weather permitting.

Team sectional semifinals, 6 p.m.
Medford vs. #1 Ellsworth
Osceola vs. Spooner-Webster
Championship dual at 8 p.m.

Individual sectional at Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal, Saturday, Feb. 16 at 10:30 a.m.

WIAA DIV. 3 CADOTT WRESTLING REGIONAL
1. Boyceville, 234.5
2. Cadott, 227
3. Spring Valley-Elmwood, 133
4. Clear Lake, 102
4. Glenwood City, 102
6. Cornell-Gilman 75
Cornell-Gilman’s Sam Pickerign wins 132-pound championship and Spencer Kraus is the 160-pound runner-up. They advance to Div. 3 individual sectional at Independence-Gilmanton, Saturday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

WIAA DIV. 2 RHINELANDER BOYS SWIM SECTIONAL at UW-SP
1. Rhinelander, 377
2. Lakeland, 263
3. Menomonie, 242
4. River Falls, 231
5. Rice Lake, 210
6. Tomahawk, 183
7. Wausau East, 182
8. Shawano, 167
9. Medford, 100
10. Antigo, 74
Eighth-place podium finish for Medford’s 200-yard medley relay team of Joey Kramer, Aaron Connelly, Abe Miller and Tahtankka Damm.

Gymnastics
Ashland Invitational Saturday
1. Ashland, 130.95
2. Grantsburg, 127.725
3. Medford, 124.725
4. Antigo, 121.125
5. Rhinelander, 119.275
6. Superior, 113.825
7. Chequamegon, 90.875
8. Lakeland, 72.725

GNC dual meet Friday
Medford 121.575, Rhinelander 116.825
Next: Medford at Lakeland, Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. (weather permitting)

BOYS BASKETBALL
Medford 52, Lakeland 47
Next: Medford at Antigo, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake 85, Newman Catholic 58
Next: Rib Lake at Prentice, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 64, Cornell 43
Next: Columbus Catholic at Gilman, Monday at 5:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rhinelander 61, Medford 45
Next: Mosinee at Medford, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 71, Cornell 37
Next: Greenwood at Gilman, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic 63, Rib Lake 17
Next: Rib Lake at Athens, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. (weather permitting)

Girls basketball regional first-round pairings (for games Feb. 19)
Div. 2: #9 Fox Valley Lutheran at #8 Medford
Div. 5: #11 Greenwood at #6 Gilman and #14 Rib Lake at #3 Owen-Withee

