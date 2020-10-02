Home / The Star News

2/7-8 weekend prep scoreboard



The Medford Raiders celebrate with the trophy and their six individual championship bracket posters after winning the Great Northern Conference tournament Saturday at Raider Hall. It's Medford's third GNC title in four years. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Jake Rau quickly pins Tomahawk's Austin Leinen in just 1:59 during Saturday's GNC tournament. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Dane Higgins has control of his 138-pound title match with Tomahawk's Alex Bishop, which he won 6-1. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Brady Hupf spins around a Rhinelander defender and scores in the low post during the first half of the Raiders' 61-48 win over Rhinelander Friday at Raider Hall. The win puts Medford at 9-0 in the GNC. The Raiders can clinch a tie for the conference title by winning Tuesday at Northland Pines. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Isaac Dittrich swims to a personal-best time of 6:18.71 and a seventh-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle at Friday's GNC boys swim championships in Rhinelander. Photo by Jeremy Mayo/Northwoods River NewsMedford's Marissa Fronk tries to draw a charge against Rhinelander's Annika Johnson during Friday's 61-46 loss to the GNC-leading Hodags. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River News
Mon, 02/10/2020 - 10:52am mattf

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
1. Medford, 418
2. Tomahawk, 391
3. Rhinelander, 257
4. Antigo, 254
5. Lakeland, 243
6. Mosinee, 195
Final standings: 1. Medford, 22 pts.; 2. Tomahawk, 18 pts.; T3. Rhinelander and Antigo, 12 pts.; 5. Lakeland, 6 pts.; 6. Mosinee, 2 pts.
Medford’s conference champions are Carson Church (132), Dane Higgins (138), Zeke Sigmund (145), Emett Grunwald (152); Clay Bowe (182) and Jake Rau (220).
Next: Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Regis-Altoona regional, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m.

LAKELAND CONFERENCE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
1. Luck Co-op, 187.5
2. Clear Lake, 129.5
3. Unity, 120
4. Shell Lake, 102
5. Flambeau, 68
6. Cornell-Gilman, 64
7. Turtle Lake-Clayton, 61
8. Bruce, 46
Cornell-Gilman’s Julian Krizan (152) wins conference championship
Next: Cornell-Gilman at WIAA Div. 3 Cadott regional, Feb. 15 at 10:30 a.m.

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE BOYS SWIM CHAMPIONSHIPS
1. Rhinelander, 417
2. Tomahawk, 285
3. Lakeland, 243
4. Shawano, 131
5. Medford, 107
6. Antigo, 96
Medford’s Jacob Mitchell 5th in 100-yard backtroke and Jack Griesbach 6th in 200-yard individual medley.
Next: Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Wisconsin Rapids sectional, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Medford 61, Rhinelander 48
Justin Sullivan 20 points, Peyton Kuhn 18
Next: Medford (9-0 GNC, 15-3 all) at Northland Pines, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Medford clinches a GNC title share with a win.

Rib Lake 66, Newman Catholic 55
Levi Ewan 24 points (16 of 20 FTs), Steven Pektau 20
Next: Abbotsford at Rib Lake (10-2 Marawood, 15-2 all), Monday at 7:15 p.m. Rib Lake clinches a Marawood North title share with a win.

Spencer 73, Gilman 41
Next: Granton at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rhinelander 61, Medford 46
Rynn Ruesch 13 points, Marissa Fronk 11
Next: Northland Pines at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic 65, Rib Lake 14
Next: Rib Lake at Athens, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

WIAA HOCKEY BRACKETS ANNOUNCED
Div. 2 boys regional finals
#6 Medford at #3 Superior, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
#7 Chequamegon Co-op at #2 Hayward, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
#5 New Richmond at #4 Rice Lake, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.
#8 Frederic-Grantsburg Co-op at #1 Amery Co-op, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

Girls regional finals
#7 Medford-Rib Lake at #2 Fox Cities Co-op, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.
#6 Northern Edge Co-op at #3 Green Bay East Co-op, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
#5 Wisconsin Valley Union at #4 Northland Pines, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.
#1 Central Wisconsin Storm, bye

