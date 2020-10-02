2/7-8 weekend prep scoreboard
GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
1. Medford, 418
2. Tomahawk, 391
3. Rhinelander, 257
4. Antigo, 254
5. Lakeland, 243
6. Mosinee, 195
Final standings: 1. Medford, 22 pts.; 2. Tomahawk, 18 pts.; T3. Rhinelander and Antigo, 12 pts.; 5. Lakeland, 6 pts.; 6. Mosinee, 2 pts.
Medford’s conference champions are Carson Church (132), Dane Higgins (138), Zeke Sigmund (145), Emett Grunwald (152); Clay Bowe (182) and Jake Rau (220).
Next: Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Regis-Altoona regional, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m.
LAKELAND CONFERENCE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
1. Luck Co-op, 187.5
2. Clear Lake, 129.5
3. Unity, 120
4. Shell Lake, 102
5. Flambeau, 68
6. Cornell-Gilman, 64
7. Turtle Lake-Clayton, 61
8. Bruce, 46
Cornell-Gilman’s Julian Krizan (152) wins conference championship
Next: Cornell-Gilman at WIAA Div. 3 Cadott regional, Feb. 15 at 10:30 a.m.
GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE BOYS SWIM CHAMPIONSHIPS
1. Rhinelander, 417
2. Tomahawk, 285
3. Lakeland, 243
4. Shawano, 131
5. Medford, 107
6. Antigo, 96
Medford’s Jacob Mitchell 5th in 100-yard backtroke and Jack Griesbach 6th in 200-yard individual medley.
Next: Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Wisconsin Rapids sectional, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Medford 61, Rhinelander 48
Justin Sullivan 20 points, Peyton Kuhn 18
Next: Medford (9-0 GNC, 15-3 all) at Northland Pines, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Medford clinches a GNC title share with a win.
Rib Lake 66, Newman Catholic 55
Levi Ewan 24 points (16 of 20 FTs), Steven Pektau 20
Next: Abbotsford at Rib Lake (10-2 Marawood, 15-2 all), Monday at 7:15 p.m. Rib Lake clinches a Marawood North title share with a win.
Spencer 73, Gilman 41
Next: Granton at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rhinelander 61, Medford 46
Rynn Ruesch 13 points, Marissa Fronk 11
Next: Northland Pines at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Newman Catholic 65, Rib Lake 14
Next: Rib Lake at Athens, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
WIAA HOCKEY BRACKETS ANNOUNCED
Div. 2 boys regional finals
#6 Medford at #3 Superior, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
#7 Chequamegon Co-op at #2 Hayward, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
#5 New Richmond at #4 Rice Lake, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.
#8 Frederic-Grantsburg Co-op at #1 Amery Co-op, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
Girls regional finals
#7 Medford-Rib Lake at #2 Fox Cities Co-op, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.
#6 Northern Edge Co-op at #3 Green Bay East Co-op, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
#5 Wisconsin Valley Union at #4 Northland Pines, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.
#1 Central Wisconsin Storm, bye