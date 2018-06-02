Home / The Star News / 2/5 prep scoreboard

Medford senior Cam Wenzel releases a 3-point attempt during Friday's 60-52 loss to Mosinee. Wenzel scored 12 points Friday to get to 997 for his career. He hit an early 3-pointer Monday at Nekoosa to reach the 1,000-point mark and went on to score 21 more in Medford's 65-48 win over the Papermakers. Photo by David King/The Star News
Raiders win; Wenzel hits milestone

BOYS BASKETBALL
Medford 65, Nekoosa 48
Medford’s Cam Wenzel scores 24 points to surpass the 1,000-point mark for his career. He entered the game with 997.
Next: Lakeland at Medford, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY SCHEDULE
Stevens Point curling at Medford, 3:45 p.m.
Lakeland girls basketball at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Owen-Withee girls basketball at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.
Rib Lake girls basketball at Phillips, 7 p.m.
Rib Lake boys basketball at Flambeau, 7:15 p.m.
Gilman boys basketball at Granton, 7:15 p.m.
Medford boys hockey at Tomahawk, 7 p.m.

