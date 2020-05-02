2/4 prep scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rib Lake 70, Phillips 53

Levi Ewan 23 points

Rib Lake (9-2, 14-2) takes a 1.5-game lead over Phillips In Marawood North.

Next: Rib Lake at Newman Catholic, Friday at 5:45 p.m.

Medford 57, Wausau West 43

Justin Sullivan leads Medford (8-0, 14-3) with 15 points

Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Friday at 6:45 p.m.

Colby 67, Gilman 48

Andrew Hecker 17 points, Ethan Grunseth 15 for Gilman

Next: Gilman at Spencer, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 61, Wausau East

Marissa Fronk 19 points for Medford (6-3, 14-4)

Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 62, Granton 30

Emma Warner 16 points, Emma Grunseth 12 points and 13 rebounds

Next: Columbus Catholic at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

GNC Tournament Quarterfinals

#2 Lakeland 4, #7 Medford 1

Connor Gowey goal with Colton Gowey assist

Next: GNC Tournament consolation semifinal, #7 Medford at #6 Rhinelander, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

CURLING

Stevens Point girls defeat Medford 8-4

Stevens Point boys defeat Medford 9-2

Next: Medford at Mosinee, Thursday at 3 p.m.