2/3 prep scoreboard

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gilman 63, Rib Lake 22

Grace Grunseth, Gilman, 30 points

Reagan Reinhardt, Rib Lake, 10 points

Next: Granton at Gilman, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.; Rib Lake at Newman Catholic, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Merrill at Medford, ppd. to Feb. 18.

Next: Medford at Wausau East, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Northland Pines 7, Medford-Rib Lake 1

Next: WIAA regional final, Feb. 20 or 21.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake Holcombe 91, Gilman 53

Next: Gilman at Colby, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 4

Stevens Point curling at Medford, 3:45 p.m.

Granton girls basketball at Gilman, 6:30 p.m.

Medford hockey at Lakeland, GNC tournament round 1, 7 p.m.

Rib Lake boys basketball at Phillips, 7:15 p.m.

Medford boys basketball at Wausau West, 7:15 p.m.

Medford girls basketball at Wausau East, 7:15 p.m.

Gilman boys basketball at Colby, 7:15 p.m.