2/28-29 prep weekend scoreboard

WIAA DIV. 2 STATE INDIVIDUAL WRESTLING

Friday, Feb. 28

220-pound quarterfinal: Jake Rau, Medford, pins Mac Strand, Xavier in 3:24

220-pound semifina: Rau defeats Marcus Orlandoni, North Fond du Lac/St. Mary's Springs, 5-3

Saturday, Feb. 29

220-pound state championship: Rau pins Nick Roller, Antigo, in 5:38

Rau finishes season 38-2 and wins second consecutive state title. It's Medford's 12th individiual championship and Rau is third Raider to win multiple championships. (Josh and Jordan Crass 2002, 2003 and 2004).

WIAA DIV 2. ANTIGO GYMNASTICS SECTIONAL

1. Medford, 134.175

2. Ashland, 128.05

3. Antigo, 127.45

4. Rhinelander, 110.775

5. Mosinee, 106.475

6. Chequamegon, 102.85

7. Lakeland, 91.625

8. Washburn, 36.525

Medford wins first-ever sectional championship and makes second straight team state appearance. Ashland also qualifies for team state.

Team score is a school record

Individual state qualifiers

All-around: 3. Anna Wanke, 33.875; 4. Brooklyn Bilz, 33.45; 5. Makala Ulrich, 33.325

Vault: 3. Makala Ulrich, 8.725; 5. Brooklyn Bilz, 8.5.

Uneven bars: 3. Brooklyn Bilz, 8.2; T4. Kate Malchow and Anna Wanke, 8.0.

Floor exercise: 3. Anna Wanke, 8.85; 5. Megan Wanke, 8.65.

Balance beam: T3. Kate Malchow, 8.575; 5. Anna Wanke, 8.525.

Next: WIAA Div. 2 team state meet at Wisconsin Rapids, Friday at 1 p.m.; WIAA Div. 2 individual state meet at Wisconsin Rapids, Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WIAA Div. 5

Feb. 28 regional semifinal: #4 Gilman 59, #5 McDonell Central 50

Feb. 29 regional final: #1 Clear Lake 72, #4 Gilman 46

Clear Lake remains undefeated and advances to sectional semifinal. Gilman's season ends at 18-7.

WIAA Div. 2

Feb. 28 regional semifinal: #2 Onalaska 46, #7 Medford 37

Onalaska (19-5) defeats #3 La Crosse Central 47-34 Saturday and advances to sectional semifinal. Medford's season ends at 17-7.